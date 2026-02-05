Infrasys POS recognized by Software Advice for Best Customer Support 2026 as 24/7 Hospitality operations raise the bar

Award based on verified customer reviews highlights Shiji’s commitment to reliable, always-on support for the hospitality industry.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji today announced that Infrasys POS , its enterprise point-of-sale solution, has been awarded the 2026 “Best Customer Support” badge by Software Advice. The recognition is based entirely on verified customer reviews from hospitality professionals and reflects Shiji’s focus on delivering dependable, responsive support for technology that underpins 24/7 hotel and restaurant operations.For hospitality businesses that operate around the clock, reliable technology support is essential. The Software Advice recognition reflects feedback from customers who rely on Infrasys POS daily to support service across restaurants, bars, and hotel outlets. The award underscores the importance of consistent, always-available support in environments where system performance directly impacts guest satisfaction and operational continuity.“Exceptional customer support has always been fundamental to who we are at Shiji,” said Kevin King, CEO of Shiji. “Hospitality operates day and night, and our responsibility is to be there with the same reliability and commitment. This recognition from Software Advice reflects the dedication of our Infrasys teams and the trust our customers place in us every day as they deliver outstanding guest experiences.”Infrasys POS is a flagship solution within Shiji’s portfolio, designed as an enterprise-level, cloud-based point-of-sale system for the global hospitality industry. Built to be hardware-agnostic and highly resilient, the platform follows a cloud-managed but not cloud-dependent architecture, allowing operations to continue even during connectivity disruptions.The solution integrates seamlessly with property management systems and supports mobile-first service workflows, helping hospitality teams simplify operations and focus on delivering high-quality guest experiences. Recognition from Software Advice validates Infrasys POS’s continued emphasis on customer-centric design, operational stability, and dependable service delivery.Verified Software Advice reviewers shared the following feedback:“Very good overall. I have used the system for 5 years now and have been incredibly happy with the depth of customizations that you can make to the platform.”— Tristan S., Software Advice“It's a simple and easy-to-use program, even for first-time users. Accessing various program settings is easy, and you can do it directly in the cloud, allowing for instant real-time data synchronization.”— Pardon D., Software Advice“Overall, I am extremely satisfied with Infrasys' support and system. Thank you.”— Kesavaraj R., Software AdviceThe 2026 “Best Customer Support” badge places Infrasys POS among the highest-rated solutions in the Restaurant POS category on Software Advice. The recognition reinforces Shiji’s continued investment in service excellence, long-term customer partnerships, and technology that supports hospitality operations without interruption.

