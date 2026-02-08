Eggs Market to Register a Robust CAGR of 5.56% During the Forecast Period, 2026–2034

Eggs Market Share

The global eggs market was valued at USD 158.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 167.39 billion in 2026 to USD 258.04 billion by 2034.

The global eggs market was valued at USD 158.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 167.39 billion in 2026 to USD 258.04 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the eggs market with a market share of 58.81% in 2025. Market growth is primarily driven by rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of eggs, increasing consumption of affordable protein-rich foods, population growth, urbanization, and rapid advancements in poultry farming and egg processing technologies. Continuous innovation in production systems, including cage-free and free-range farming, along with growing investments in automation, cold chain infrastructure, and digital traceability, is further strengthening the global eggs market outlook.Eggs remain a staple dietary component across households, foodservice establishments, and food processing industries due to their versatility, affordability, and high biological value protein content. In addition, the growing popularity of convenience foods, ready-to-eat meals, and bakery products is boosting demand for processed egg forms such as liquid eggs and egg powders. Expanding distribution through supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms is also improving product accessibility and supporting market expansion across developed and emerging economies.Get Free Sample Research Report:Top Companies in Eggs Market• Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.• Rose Acre Farms, Inc.• Hillandale Farms• Versova Holdings LLP• Daybreak Foods• CP Group• Beijing Dequingyuan Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.• Ise Inc.• Arab Company of Livestock Development (ACOUD)• Gemperle Family FarmsEggs Market TrendsA key trend shaping the eggs market is the growing consumer shift toward humane and ethical egg production practices, particularly cage-free, free-range, and organic systems. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and product transparency, encouraging producers to upgrade facilities and expand specialty egg portfolios.Another prominent trend is the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT-enabled monitoring, data analytics, and blockchain-based traceability across poultry farms and supply chains. These technologies improve productivity, enhance biosecurity, reduce losses, and strengthen consumer trust. Additionally, increasing demand for processed egg products from bakeries, confectionery manufacturers, and quick-service restaurants is driving innovation in liquid and dried egg formats.Eggs Market Growth FactorsThe rising awareness of health and fitness among consumers is a major growth driver for the eggs market. Eggs are widely recognized as a high-quality, cost-effective source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, supporting muscle development, weight management, and overall health. Post-pandemic dietary shifts toward immunity-boosting and nutrient-dense foods have further accelerated egg consumption across age groups.Population growth, rapid urbanization, and changing dietary patterns are also contributing to sustained market expansion. Governments and industry associations across several countries are implementing nutrition awareness campaigns that highlight the benefits of egg consumption, further supporting demand. Moreover, increasing investments in poultry farming infrastructure, automation, and cold storage facilities are enhancing production efficiency and ensuring consistent supply.Eggs Market Segmentation AnalysisThe eggs market is segmented by product type, end-use, and form.By product type, the market is categorized into conventional, cage-free, organic, and free-range eggs. Conventional eggs dominate the market owing to their high availability, lower price points, and established production infrastructure. However, organic and free-range eggs are expected to witness faster growth due to rising consumer preference for ethically produced and premium-quality products.Based on end-use, the market is divided into food service and retail. The retail segment, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, grocery stores, e-commerce, and others, holds the largest share, supported by wide product availability and convenient purchasing options. The food service segment is expanding steadily, driven by growth in restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and catering services.By form, the market is segmented into shell eggs, liquid eggs, egg powder/dried eggs, and others. Shell eggs account for the largest share due to their widespread household consumption and culinary applications. Meanwhile, egg powder and liquid eggs are gaining traction in food processing and export markets due to longer shelf life and ease of handling.Speak to Analyst:Regional InsightsAsia Pacific dominates the global eggs market, supported by high per-capita consumption, large population base, and strong domestic production in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region benefits from rising disposable incomes, improving dietary habits, and expanding poultry farming capacities.North America holds the second-largest market share, driven by strong demand for protein-rich foods, increasing adoption of cage-free eggs, and growth in foodservice and meal-kit industries. The U.S. represents the largest national market in the region, supported by technological advancements and well-established distribution networks.Europe is a mature yet steadily growing market, characterized by strong demand for organic, free-range, and specialty eggs. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are witnessing increased consumer preference for ethically produced eggs and processed egg products.South America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding urban populations, rising health awareness, and gradual improvements in poultry production infrastructure.Key Industry DevelopmentsAugust 2025: St Ewe Free Range Eggs launched a premium small “Bijou” egg for chefs and expanded its “Rich Yolk” range with updated packaging and formats.April 2025: Happy Egg expanded its portfolio with the launch of pasture-raised eggs to meet growing demand for ethically produced products.October 2024: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. invested USD 40 million to expand cage-free egg production capacity across several U.S. states.June 2022: ISE Food Inc. announced its expansion into the Indian market through retail channel partnerships.March 2022: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. announced a USD 82 million investment to add new cage-free layer and pullet houses to boost organic and cage-free egg productionRelated Reports Poultry Feed Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Halal Food and Beverages Market Size, Share, 2032

