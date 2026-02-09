Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2.16 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 6.67%

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Size

North America dominated the polycystic ovary syndrome market with a market share of 32.56% in 2024.

Rapid Uptake of GLP-1 Agonists in PCOS Symptom Management to Support Market Growth” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global polycystic ovary syndrome market size reached a value of USD 1.29 billion in 2024 and shows promising growth potential moving forward. Industry analysts project the market will expand from USD 1.38 billion in 2025 to USD 2.16 billion by 2032, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate of 6.67% throughout the forecast period. North America currently leads the global market with a commanding 32.56% share in 2024.Understanding PCOS and Market FundamentalsPolycystic ovary syndrome represents a significant endocrine and metabolic disorder affecting women during their reproductive years. The condition manifests through hormonal imbalances, ovarian cysts, irregular menstrual cycles, and elevated androgen levels. One particularly concerning aspect involves the lack of ovulation, which substantially increases infertility risks. Since PCOS remains a chronic condition without a cure, patients require ongoing supportive medications and lifestyle modifications to manage symptoms, driving sustained market demand.Global prevalence data from the WHO indicates that PCOS affects approximately 6.0-13.0% of reproductive-aged women worldwide. More concerning is that roughly 70% of affected women remain undiagnosed, highlighting significant gaps in awareness and screening.Get a Free Sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/polycystic-ovary-syndrome-market-114701 Market Segmentation and DynamicsThe market encompasses several product categories, with oral contraceptives commanding the largest segment share in 2024. This dominance stems from the widespread need to regulate menstrual cycles, one of the most common PCOS symptoms. Other important product categories include insulin-sensitizing agents, anti-androgens, and ovulation-inducing agents.When examining disease types, insulin-resistant PCOS represents the predominant category, accounting for 64.4% of the market in 2025. Studies show insulin resistance affects between 35% and 80% of PCOS patients, making it a critical focus for treatment development. The non-insulin-resistant PCOS segment, while smaller, is projected to grow at an impressive rate of 7.86% during the forecast period.Distribution channels show interesting patterns, with retail pharmacies and drug stores holding the largest share at 62.9% in 2025. The recent approval of over-the-counter contraceptive options, such as Opill by Perrigo Company, has strengthened these channels' market position. Hospital pharmacies remain important but represent a smaller share, projected to grow at 5.75% through the study period.Key Growth DriversMultiple factors propel market expansion. The rising prevalence of PCOS-related infertility stands as the primary driver. Data from the National Institutes of Health reveals approximately 124.7 million prevalent cases of PCOS-related infertility globally in 2021, equivalent to 315.8 per 100,000 women. The condition's impact on mental wellbeing and physical health creates strong demand for effective treatments.An emerging trend involves the rapid adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists for PCOS management. Originally developed for diabetes treatment, these medications demonstrate benefits for weight loss, insulin sensitivity, and hormonal regulation. Clinical studies have shown impressive results, with one examining 27 women with PCOS achieving an average weight loss of 7.6 kg after three months of semaglutide treatment, with approximately 80% losing at least 5% of their body weight.Regional Market PerformanceNorth America maintains its leadership position with a valuation of USD 0.42 billion in 2024. The region's dominance reflects strong awareness initiatives, government support for women's health, and the presence of major pharmaceutical players with robust research capabilities. The United States specifically is expected to reach USD 0.42 billion in 2025.Europe follows as the second-largest market, projected to grow at 6.90% and reach USD 0.40 billion by 2025. Key European markets include Germany at USD 0.09 billion, the United Kingdom at USD 0.08 billion, and France at USD 0.07 billion in 2025.The Asia Pacific region shows substantial potential, with the market estimated at USD 0.38 billion by 2025. India and China each represent significant opportunities, both projected to reach approximately USD 0.12-0.13 billion in 2025.Competitive LandscapeThe market exhibits a fragmented structure with several major players maintaining global operations. Leading companies include Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Merck, Bayer, Sanofi, and Ferring. These organizations leverage comprehensive product portfolios and strong research capabilities to maintain market positions.Recent industry developments demonstrate ongoing innovation. Notable activities include Teva Pharmaceutical's August 2025 launch of generic liraglutide injection in the United States, ASKA Pharmaceutical's May 2025 approval of Slinda 28 in Japan, and Mantra Pharma's January 2025 introduction of M-METFORMIN to their generic portfolio.Market Challenges and OpportunitiesDespite positive growth trajectories, the market faces significant obstacles. Limited awareness remains a critical issue, with approximately 70% of affected women remaining undiagnosed. Treatment adherence presents another challenge, as a 2022 study found only 32.1% of PCOS patients were fully adherent to treatment protocols, with 36.3% partially adherent and 31.6% non-adherent.However, opportunities abound for market expansion. The absence of approved curative treatments has prompted pharmaceutical companies to focus on developing PCOS-specific medications. Collaborative research initiatives, such as Oxolife's November 2021 partnership with university research groups to develop OXO-001 for embryo implantation and infertility issues, exemplify this trend.Speak To Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/polycystic-ovary-syndrome-market-114701 Future OutlookThe polycystic ovary syndrome market stands poised for steady growth through 2032. Increasing awareness, expanding treatment options, and growing recognition of the condition's impact on women's health will continue driving market expansion. The development of targeted therapies specifically for PCOS, rather than repurposed medications, represents a particularly promising avenue for future growth.As healthcare systems worldwide place greater emphasis on women's reproductive health and as diagnostic capabilities improve, the market should see accelerated growth. The combination of rising prevalence rates, better screening practices, and innovative treatment approaches positions the PCOS market for sustained expansion in the coming years.

