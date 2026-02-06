Discovery Hospitality Unveils Exclusive Savings at the 33rd PTAA Travel Tour Expo 2026

Discovery Samal, Mindanao's newest 5 star resort

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love the Philippines and discover its most extraordinary destinations with exclusive savings. At the 33rd PTAA Travel Tour Expo , running from February 6 to 8, 2026 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Discovery Hospitality will showcase up to 51% savings on its award‑winning hotels and resorts at Booths 308–313.Find Your Happy Beach at Discovery ResortsBoracay’s Station 1 is renowned for its widest stretch of powder‑fine sand and clear turquoise waters, making it the most exclusive part of White Beach. Discovery Boracay luxury resort sits in this prime location, elevating the natural beauty of Station 1 with world‑class comfort. Rates start at PHP 14,700 nett, inclusive of daily breakfast for two at Sands Restaurant, round trip airport transfers to and from Caticlan Airport, and more.Coron in Palawan is celebrated for its turquoise lagoons such as Kayangan Lake and Twin Lagoon, framed by towering limestone cliffs and pristine reefs, and is recognized globally as a premier wreck‑diving site. Dotted along UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Discovery Coron offers an intimate island getaway. With an exclusive travel tour expo rates starting at PHP 12,700 nett, guests can enjoy daily breakfast for two adults at Firefish Restaurant, round trip land and boat transfers from Busuanga Airport, and other perks.Just moments away from Davao City lies the Island Garden City of Samal, a tropical haven known for the Giant Clam Sanctuary, dive spots across the Davao Gulf, and attractions like Hagimit Falls and the Monfort Bat Cave. Discovery Samal offers a quick yet indulgent escape with rates starting at PHP 32,719 nett. The package includes a two‑night stay in spacious room accommodations, daily breakfast for two persons at Morning Catch, and complimentary roundtrip airport and boat transfers for two. Guests also enjoy complimentary use of the swimming pool and beach area, free WiFi access, and 20% savings on whole body massage services at Samal Escape Spa.Vibrant City RetreatsAt the heart of the Philippines’ financial district, Makati offers a dynamic mix of cosmopolitan attractions, shopping, and nightlife. Discovery Primea is located along Ayala Avenue, directly across Glorietta and Greenbelt malls, and just minutes from Ayala Triangle Gardens. It redefines urban sophistication with rates starting at PHP 9,500 nett, offered exclusively during the event. Guests staying in the Business Flat or Executive Suite enjoy breakfast for two at Restaurant Tapenade, while those in the Primea Suite are treated to breakfast for four.Ortigas, one of Metro Manila’s busiest hubs, is the perfect setting for a city staycation. Discovery Suites sits on ADB Avenue, directly across SM Megamall and The Podium, and within walking distance of Ortigas Park and the EDSA Shrine. It offers spacious suites with rates starting at PHP 4,900 nett. Guests are treated to a breakfast buffet for two persons when staying in Deluxe, Premier, and One‑Bedroom Suites, for four persons in Two‑Bedroom Suites, and for six persons in Three‑Bedroom Suites. The offer also includes a 15% discount on food and beverage, access to the fitness center and indoor pool, and one complimentary car pass.Secret Hideaway in SipalaySipalay in Negros Occidental is a hidden gem with untouched beaches, vibrant marine life, and access to world‑class dive sites in the Sulu Sea. Manami Resort, part of Discovery Hospitality’s Signature Collection and the first and only luxury resort in Sipalay, is a sanctuary where water, nature, and stillness converge. Ocean‑view suites and villas, a private cave for spelunking, and direct access to pristine snorkeling and diving spots set the stage for both relaxation and adventure. With rates starting at PHP 16,000 nett, stays include daily breakfast at Lingaw Restaurant, in‑room Linong massages, welcome amenities, snorkeling gear, non‑motorized equipment, a complimentary cave excursion, and poolside refreshments.Discovery Hospitality, the leading hotel management company in the Philippines , continues to highlight the country's diverse destinations, from luxury island escapes to urban retreats, ensuring travelers enjoy authentic experiences with world‑class Filipino brand of service. To learn more and explore these exclusive offers, visit https://www.discoveryhotels-resorts.com/special-offers/travel-tour-expo-philippines

