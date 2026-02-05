Yellow Tulip announces Cleanwatts Mozambique to develop renewable-powered data centers in Southern Africa

Majority-controlled subsidiary targets multi-million project pipeline; Cleanwatts Digital solutions will power AI-ready infrastructure

MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Tulip Inc today announced the formation of Cleanwatts Mozambique, a majority-controlled subsidiary focused on developing renewable energy-powered data centers in Mozambique and the broader Southern African region. The company is a partnership with Memoryvanguard and Nyala Capital.Cleanwatts Mozambique will leverage Cleanwatts Digital's AI-powered energy management platform as the core technology for its data center developments. The platform's capabilities in energy optimization, battery storage integration, and Virtual Power Plant orchestration will enable the delivery of sustainable, grid-independent compute infrastructure designed to meet the growing demand for AI and cloud computing capacity in Africa.Mozambique offers a compelling combination of abundant renewable energy resources, strategic geographic positioning, and growing regional demand for digital infrastructure. The country's significant hydroelectric capacity, solar potential, and natural gas reserves provide diverse options for powering energy-intensive data center operations, while its coastal location offers connectivity advantages for submarine cable links to global networks.The company's development-for-sale model targets institutional investors and infrastructure operators seeking turnkey renewable-powered data center assets. Each project will be developed to international standards with Cleanwatts Digital's energy management solutions fully integrated, providing buyers with operational facilities optimized for efficiency and sustainability from day one."Cleanwatts Mozambique represents a significant expansion of Yellow Tulip's footprint into one of the most promising markets for sustainable infrastructure development," said Basílio Simões, CEO of Yellow Tulip Inc and Chairman of Cleanwatts Mozambique. "The convergence of AI-driven compute demand and the global imperative for sustainable infrastructure creates an exceptional opportunity. By combining Mozambique's renewable energy potential with Cleanwatts Digital's proven platform, we are positioned to deliver data center assets that meet the highest standards of performance and sustainability. Our strong pipeline reflects great market interest, and we look forward to bringing these projects to market for institutional investors seeking exposure to Africa's digital infrastructure growth."Cleanwatts Digital, a Yellow Tulip portfolio company, provides the AI-powered energy management platform that will serve as the technological foundation for all Cleanwatts Mozambique developments. The platform currently manages 1.5 TWh of energy annually across four continents and has demonstrated its capabilities in optimizing renewable energy generation, battery storage systems, and complex energy loads.###About Cleanwatts MozambiqueCleanwatts Mozambique is a majority-controlled subsidiary of Yellow Tulip Inc focused on developing renewable energy-powered data centers in Mozambique and Southern Africa. The company combines local market expertise with Cleanwatts Digital's AI-powered energy management platform to deliver sustainable, high-performance compute infrastructure for institutional investors and infrastructure operators.About Yellow Tulip IncYellow Tulip Inc is a European clean energy platform focused on the energy transition. The company is controlled by its founding principals, James McDougall and Basílio Simões.About Cleanwatts DigitalCleanwatts Digital is a climate tech company headquartered in Coimbra, Portugal, specializing in AI-powered energy management solutions. The company's platform enables businesses to optimize energy consumption, integrate battery storage systems, and participate in Virtual Power Plant services. With operations spanning four continents and 1.5 TWh of energy managed annually, Cleanwatts Digital is committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the global energy transition. For more information, visit www.cleanwattsdigital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.