The Growth Forum Brings Global Growth Leaders to Cyprus for Its Second Edition

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Growth Forum returned for its second edition in Cyprus, bringing together founders, platform leaders, and growth operators for a full-day, closed-door forum focused on building sustainable, high-performance businesses in an increasingly complex digital landscape.Hosted at the Parklane Hotel in Limassol, the event convened senior leaders from Meta and Google, alongside leading founders and operators from across Europe and beyond.“I think it’s amazing how this type of event connects people from different businesses and creates space for real knowledge sharing in a way that feels safe and open,” said Akvilė Trijonė (Creative Strategist, CEE, Meta). “That kind of environment is rare, and it’s what makes conversations like this genuinely valuable.”Designed as a working forum rather than a traditional conference, The Growth Forum emphasized depth, practical exchange, and long-term thinking. The program featured structured discussions on creative systems, platform strategy, artificial intelligence, policy-first growth, and conversion optimization, with a focus on how modern companies can scale responsibly while navigating evolving technological and regulatory environments.Sessions throughout the day explored topics including Meta creative strategy and ecommerce growth, generative AI and human-machine collaboration, platform dynamics across Google and YouTube, agentic marketing systems, and CRO as a core operational discipline. The agenda was intentionally curated to encourage candid dialogue and actionable insight rather than surface-level commentary.Featured speakers included Akvilė Trijonė (Meta), Andreas-William Grivas (Meta), Tim König (Google), Felix Schneider (Google), Ido Wiesenberg (Voyantis), Deividas Tokaris (TripleScale), Marco Anckermann (Instant Scaling), Efrat Yamin (AI Creative Direction), Ron Dahan (Upspring.ai), Tautvydas Pašakinskas (Kandy), Jonas Urbonas (NetZet / Flirtist.ai), Miglė Barauskaitė (Botanical Synthesis), Serhii Bohoslovskyi (Leaply), and Bastian Glaeser (bartmedien / Osaka Nutrition), among others.Speakers shared firsthand perspectives on creative development, data infrastructure, acquisition systems, and the operational realities of scaling in a policy-driven, AI-enabled environment.The Growth Forum operates within a broader ecosystem of brands, operators, and strategic partners working alongside Raanan Media across performance, creative, and infrastructure. This includes organizations such as Health & Beauty Manufacturing, VSL Express, and Malaberg, who contribute to the long-term development of the platform.In addition to structured sessions, the day concluded with extended networking and closed-door discussions, reinforcing the forum’s emphasis on long-term relationships and collaborative problem-solving.Following the success of its second edition, The Growth Forum will continue to develop as a recurring platform for leaders operating at the intersection of technology, media, and commerce.About The Growth ForumThe Growth Forum is a private, curated platform designed to convene founders, operators, and platform leaders for focused, high-level discussions on modern growth, technology, and business systems.More information:About Raanan MediaRaanan Media is a growth strategy and advisory firm focused on helping digital-first brands and platforms build scalable, sustainable systems across acquisition, creative, and operations.More information:

