Novoslo Founded by Keenan Torcato and Shannon Torcato to Help Businesses Implement Scalable AI Transformation

New framework helps companies identify, prioritize, and implement AI initiatives aligned with operational and growth objectives.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novoslo , a newly established artificial intelligence and automation consulting firm, has officially launched with a mission to help businesses adopt and implement AI technologies through structured, scalable, and results-driven transformation strategies. The company was founded by Keenan Torcato and Shannon Torcato, who combined their experience in business growth, operational systems, and process optimization to address the growing demand for practical AI implementation.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries globally, organizations are increasingly investing in new technologies to improve efficiency, automate processes, and enhance decision-making capabilities. However, many companies struggle to move beyond initial experimentation or isolated automation projects. Novoslo was created to help organizations bridge this gap by providing strategic guidance and implementation support that aligns AI adoption directly with operational and business objectives.At the core of Novoslo’s offering is its Strategic AI Transformation Framework, a structured methodology designed to help organizations evaluate, prioritize, and deploy AI and automation solutions effectively. The framework focuses on identifying high-impact operational opportunities where intelligent automation can reduce manual workload, improve productivity, and strengthen business performance.The company’s approach begins with a detailed operational assessment that evaluates workflows, data infrastructure, and organizational processes. This assessment enables Novoslo to identify inefficiencies, repetitive tasks, and decision bottlenecks that can benefit from automation or AI-powered tools. From there, the firm develops customized implementation roadmaps that guide organizations through deployment, integration, and performance optimization.Co-founder Keenan Torcato brings extensive experience in revenue growth strategy, sales infrastructure development, and operational scaling across digital and service-based businesses. Throughout his career, Torcato has worked with companies seeking to build scalable backend systems that support long-term growth and predictable performance.Co-founder Shannon Torcato contributes expertise in workflow design, operational efficiency, and business process transformation. Her work focuses on helping organizations successfully integrate new technologies into existing structures while ensuring teams can adopt and maintain new systems effectively.Together, the founders designed Novoslo to focus on practical implementation rather than theoretical AI adoption. The firm works closely with executive leadership, operations teams, and technology departments to ensure AI initiatives integrate seamlessly into existing business environments and deliver measurable outcomes.Businesses adopting artificial intelligence frequently encounter challenges such as fragmented automation initiatives, unclear implementation priorities, and lack of internal technical expertise. These challenges can lead to underutilized technology investments and inconsistent operational results. Novoslo’s consulting model aims to address these issues by establishing clear deployment strategies, structured performance benchmarks, and continuous optimization processes that allow organizations to scale their AI capabilities effectively.Novoslo works with companies across multiple industries, particularly those operating in data-driven environments or complex operational ecosystems. The firm helps organizations streamline internal workflows, improve data utilization, and deploy intelligent automation systems that enhance productivity while reducing operational friction.The launch of Novoslo reflects the increasing demand for expert guidance in navigating digital transformation and artificial intelligence adoption. As businesses continue to face competitive pressure to modernize operations and improve efficiency, structured implementation strategies are becoming critical for successful technology integration.According to the founders, many organizations understand the importance of artificial intelligence but lack clarity around execution. By combining strategic advisory with hands-on implementation support, Novoslo aims to help businesses transition from experimental AI projects to fully integrated operational systems that deliver sustainable long-term value.Looking ahead, Novoslo plans to expand its consulting services, develop proprietary AI implementation frameworks, and support organizations seeking to modernize their operational infrastructure. The company intends to focus on helping businesses build scalable internal capabilities that allow them to continuously evolve alongside rapidly advancing technology.Businesses interested in learning more about Novoslo’s AI and automation consulting services, transformation frameworks, and operational optimization strategies can visit the company’s official website.

