Oncology Leader Dr. Douglas B. Flora Launches ‘Rebooting Cancer Care’ to Humanize Medicine via AI

A Visionary Roadmap for Clinicians and Patients, ‘Rebooting Cancer Care’ Explores How Advanced Technology Can Restore the Heart of Oncological Practice.

EDGEWOOD, KY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Douglas B. Flora, a prominent voice in modern oncology, announces the release of his transformative new book, "Rebooting Cancer Care: Can AI Make Care More Human Again?" Published by Spines , this timely work moves beyond the technological hype to offer a pragmatic, humanistic roadmap for integrating artificial intelligence into the cancer ecosystem. Dr. Flora argues that AI’s true purpose is to unburden clinicians, allowing them to return to the bedside and focus on the art of healing.At the core of "Rebooting Cancer Care" is a profound paradox: as medical knowledge has exploded, the practice of medicine has often grown colder and more fragmented. Dr. Flora, the Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, draws from both his professional expertise and the personal loss of his mother to metastatic breast cancer to advocate for a "system reboot." Using the computing metaphor "Ctrl+Alt+Cure," he envisions a future where machines handle the staggering "weight of knowing"—processing colossal data streams and routine administrative tasks—to liberate the human spirit of the physician.The book meticulously explores how AI is already reshaping every facet of the oncology continuum, from earlier detection via liquid biopsies to the design of personalized mRNA cancer vaccines. Dr. Flora provides a clear-eyed view of how neural networks in pathology and algorithms in radiology are detecting patterns invisible to the human eye, potentially shifting interventions months or years earlier when the disease is most vulnerable.Key highlights of the book include:- The Algorithmic Co-Pilot: How AI acts as a "second pair of eyes" to enhance diagnostic precision and reduce clinician burnout.- Precision Trials: Streamlining the clinical trial process to match patients with life-saving therapies faster and more equitably.- The Sentient Home: The role of ambient intelligence and wearables in providing continuous, proactive monitoring for patients outside the clinic.- Ethical Stewardship: A rigorous framework for addressing algorithmic bias and ensuring that technology serves all patient populations regardless of socioeconomic status.“We are not being summoned to surrender our calling to machines; we are being invited to enhance our ability to answer that calling more effectively and more compassionately,” says Dr. Douglas B. Flora. “AI's true purpose in oncology is not to replace human judgment, but to amplify it—transferring the weight of computation to the machine so that the physician can return to looking their patient in the eye, listening to their story, and healing the whole person.” “Rebooting Cancer Care” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Douglas B. Flora, MD, is a board-certified oncologist and the Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. A recognized "North Star" for AI in oncology, he serves as the Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed journal AI in Precision Oncology and is a frequent speaker on the intersection of technology and humanistic care.Book DetailsTitle: Rebooting Cancer Care: Can AI Make Care More Human Again?Author: Douglas B. Flora, MDPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90002-227-7Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

