New Memoir Chronicles a Mother’s Raw Battle with Endometriosis, Depression, and the Courage to Bloom in New Soil

A story of resilience blooming where old roots once broke, forging a life of quiet strength. A Seed from the Garden of Eve: A Tree Replanted by Lawanda Banks

Lawanda Banks’ "A Seed from the Garden of Eve: A Tree Replanted" delivers an unflinching look at the resilience required to build a legacy against the odds.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful testament to the endurance of the human spirit, author Lawanda Banks releases A Seed from the Garden of Eve: A Tree Replanted, a poignant narrative that navigates the intersection of chronic illness, motherhood, and unwavering faith. Published by Spines, this second installment in Banks’ trilogy follows the journey of Peppa, a young woman who must uproot her life from the turquoise waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands to the suburbs of Texas, fighting to nurture her family while battling her own body.Picking up where the first book left off, A Tree Replanted plunges readers into Peppa’s complex world as she transitions from a student in Canada to a wife and mother in the United States. Far from a fairytale, Peppa’s journey is paved with significant medical and emotional hurdles. Banks writes with searing honesty about the silent struggles of endometriosis—a condition that threatened her dreams of motherhood—and the terrifying grip of postpartum depression that followed the birth of her children.The narrative transcends the typical memoir format by weaving in the cultural dissonance of an island woman adjusting to American suburban life. From navigating the freezing Canadian winters to the isolation of being a stay-at-home mom in Texas, Peppa’s story is one of constant adaptation. Readers witness her evolution from a vulnerable young woman praying for a sign—roses in a snowstorm—to a tenacious educator and entrepreneur who launches her own tutoring business, "First Start Tutoring LLC," proving that even when a tree is transplanted, it can bear fruit if the roots are strong.Key Highlights:- A Voice for Silent Struggles: Offers a candid exploration of female reproductive health, shedding light on the physical and mental toll of endometriosis and high-risk pregnancies.- The Immigrant Experience: intricately details the cultural shift from the close-knit community of the Caribbean to the often-isolated reality of modern American life.- Faith in Action: A recurring theme of spiritual reliance, showing how prayer and community provided the anchor during bouts of depression and family loss.“We often think of growth as a straight line, but sometimes you have to be completely uprooted to find the soil where you can truly thrive,” says Banks. “I wrote this story to remind women that even when your body or your circumstances betray you, your spirit has the capacity to replant itself and grow stronger than before.” A Seed from the Garden of Eve: A Tree Replanted is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Lawanda Banks is an educator, entrepreneur, and author hailing from the Turks and Caicos Islands. With a passion for child development and storytelling, she founded Learning With Lawanda and First Start Tutoring LLC. Banks draws deeply from her Caribbean heritage and her career as a teacher in Texas to craft narratives that explore resilience, identity, and the complexities of family life. She currently resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with her husband and children.Book Details:Title: A Seed from the Garden of Eve: A Tree ReplantedAuthor: Lawanda BanksPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-89569-796-2Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

