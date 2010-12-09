YANKEES: Rivera brings Mariano Jr. to Quinnipiac for visit

The following are comments from the readers. We ask that you be polite. Offensive comments will be removed and repeated offensive comments could lead to being banned from commenting. In no way do the comments represent the view of nhregister.com. Garth wrote on Dec 9, 2010 1:53 AM: " Get that illegal out of our country. " Immigration Officer wrote on Dec 9, 2010 8:47 AM: " Garth, don't worry, he will end up at in New Haven at Yale and the mayor will give him an ID card, no questions acked. " Garth Immigration Officer wrote on Dec 9, 2010 9:05 AM: " Could you two be bigger morons? Get a life and get off the computer. " Free Ride wrote on Dec 9, 2010 9:38 AM: " this kid's Dad can finance a new fieldhouse but I see a free ride in the offing. Can he throw a 90 mph fastball? " Ha Ha wrote on Dec 9, 2010 2:47 PM: " The Yankees keep signing players just shy of Medicare and the Red Sox add All Stars. "

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