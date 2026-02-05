All Dogs Unleashed Tampa Earns Fourth Consecutive Industry Award with Perfect 5-Star Rating

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Three-time Best of Florida winner adds BusinessRate recognition while maintaining flawless Google reviews across Tampa Bay training programs.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Tampa has added the BusinessRate award to its collection of industry recognition, marking the fourth consecutive year the facility has earned honors for its dog training programs. The achievement accompanies a perfect 5.0-star Google rating maintained across hundreds of client interactions in the Tampa Bay region.The BusinessRate award recognizes businesses demonstrating sustained excellence in customer satisfaction based on verified review data. For All Dogs Unleashed , the recognition validates a training methodology that has produced consistent results across dogs of all ages, breeds, and behavioral challenges.The Tampa facility previously earned the Best of Florida Award for dog training in 2023, 2024, and 2025, becoming the only Tampa Bay dog training company to receive the statewide recognition this year. Combined with the BusinessRate honor and an A-plus Better Business Bureau rating, the credentials represent one of the most decorated track records among Tampa Bay pet service providers. All Dogs Unleashed Tampa operates a two-week board and train program where dogs stay at the facility for intensive daily instruction. The methodology focuses on teaching dogs to self-correct their behavior through an understanding of canine psychology, addressing common issues such as leash pulling, jumping, nuisance barking, and boundary violations. Approximately 90 to 95 percent of clients select this immersive option over in-home training alternatives.The perfect review rating reflects outcomes that extend beyond initial training completion. The company includes a lifetime support guarantee with every board and train program, offering unlimited follow-up sessions at no additional charge. This policy addresses concerns among dog owners who worry that training results may fade without reinforcement."A perfect rating across this many clients tells a different story than just good training," said Tony Stabile, Managing Member of All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Tampa. "It means the follow-up support actually works. Owners know they can call us six months or two years later when questions come up, and that ongoing relationship is what keeps those five-star reviews coming in."The facility handles dogs ranging from puppies requiring foundational obedience to adult dogs with established behavioral challenges. Training programs address aggression, anxiety, recall issues, and household manners through structured protocols adapted to each dog's temperament and learning style.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Tampa serves pet owners throughout the Tampa Bay region, including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and greater Hillsborough County. The family-owned operation maintains a focus on humane, psychology-based training methods that produce lasting behavioral change.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training TampaAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Tampa provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, in-home training, and service dog preparation for pet owners in the Tampa Bay area. The family-owned facility is located at 8361 Stone Run Ct. in Tampa and operates with a focus on humane, psychology-based training methods. For information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/tampa/ or call (813) 442-9538.###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 8361 Stone Run Ct, Tampa, FL 33615Phone: (813) 442-9538Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/tampa/

