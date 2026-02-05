CorporateStack Partners with NECC-UAE to Drive HR Digital Transformation and Boost Employee Engagement

Partnering with CorporateStack modernizes our HR and engagement systems, empowering our professionals to deliver world-class care and education.” — Dr. Pamela Olsen, Executive Director of MRC-NECC

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CorporateStack, a leading provider of business management and digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with The New England Center for Children (NECC-UAE), a premier institution dedicated to autism education and research.As part of this collaboration, CorporateStack has been chosen as the digital transformation arm for NECC-UAE Human Resources and Employee Engagement Platform, marking a major step toward enhancing operational efficiency, employee experience, and organizational impact.NECC in UAE through MRC-NECC, NECC Clinics and NECC Consulting, continues to lead the region in advancing autism education and research, shaping a more inclusive future for all. This partnership underscores its commitment to leveraging technology to empower educators, therapists, and staff who serve children with autism across the UAE.“At NECC, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Pamela Olsen, Executive Director of MRC-NECC. “Partnering with CorporateStack allows us to modernize our HR and engagement systems, ensuring that our dedicated professionals have the tools and support they need to continue providing world-class care and education.”“This digital transformation project reflects our long-term vision of operational excellence and continuous improvement,” added Ms. Nihal Saad, HR Director at NECC-UAE. “By digitizing our HR functions and employee engagement journey, we are not only improving efficiency but also fostering a more transparent, data-driven, and empowering work culture.”“We are truly honored to partner with an esteemed institution like NECC-UAE,” said Mohamed Abdin, MEA Commercial Director at CorporateStack. “Their mission resonates deeply with our values at CorporateStack. Through this partnership, we aim to empower their team with digital tools that enhance productivity, streamline HR processes, and build a more connected and engaged workforce.”This partnership highlights CorporateStack’s growing role as a trusted digital transformation partner for organizations across education, healthcare, and the non-profit sectors in the UAE and the wider Middle East.About The New England Center for Children (NECC)The New England Center for Children (NECC) is a worldwide leading institution dedicated to autism education, research, and support services. Through MRC-NECC, NECC-Clinics and NECC-Consulting, NECC combines international expertise with local insight to deliver exceptional education and care for children with autism across the UAE.About CorporateStackCorporateStack is a UAE-based software company specializing in business management, CRM, HR, and digital transformation solutions. Through cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of regional business needs, CorporateStack empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, make data-driven decisions, and achieve sustainable growth.

