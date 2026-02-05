One Place Locators Guides Austin Renters Through Shifting Market Since 2023 Launch

One Place Locators Logo

Licensed apartment locating firm helps renters across 12 communities navigate 17% rent decline and record-high vacancies.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since launching in 2023, One Place Locators has helped thousands of renters navigate one of Austin's most dynamic rental markets in recent history, as apartment rents have declined 17% from their 2022 peak and vacancy rates have climbed to 9.92%.The licensed apartment locating firm, founded by industry veterans Jess, Anna, and Michelle, leverages over 15 years of combined Austin real estate experience to guide renters through a market that has shifted dramatically in favor of tenants. The trio established One Place Locators after recognizing a need for transparent, relationship-driven apartment locating services in the Austin metro area.Austin's rental market has undergone significant transformation since 2022, when two-bedroom apartment rents peaked at $1,726. As of late 2025, those same units average $1,431, a $295 monthly decrease. The Austin metro area now ranks among the top five markets nationally for apartment vacancy rates, creating unprecedented opportunities for budget-conscious renters seeking quality housing."We launched during a time when Austin renters needed guidance more than ever," said Anna Barber, co-founder of One Place Locators. "The market was transitioning from one of the tightest in the country to one with significantly more options. Our job is to help renters understand what that means for their specific situation and find apartments that fit both their budget and lifestyle." One Place Apartment Locators serves renters across 12 communities throughout the greater Austin region, including Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Leander, Buda, Manor, Hutto, Del Valle, Dripping Springs, Lakeway, and Liberty Hill. The firm's four-step process—Connect, Find the Perfect Place, Tour, and Applications—streamlines apartment searches that once required weeks of individual research and property contact.The company's service comes at no cost to renters, as compensation is provided by apartment communities upon successful lease signings. This model allows One Place Locators to maintain relationships with property managers across the metro area, staying current on lease specials, move-in promotions, and approval criteria that change frequently in the competitive market."Transparency has always been our foundation," said Michelle Morgan, co-founder of One Place Locators. "We show renters the complete picture—from pricing trends and neighborhood dynamics to property policies and approval requirements. When renters understand the market conditions and have expert guidance, they make confident decisions about where to call home."The Austin apartment market is expected to continue stabilizing through 2026, with new unit deliveries projected to decline 60% as construction activity returns to historical norms. For renters, this means the current tenant-favorable conditions—including reduced deposits, waived application fees, and significant lease concessions, represent a limited-time opportunity. One Place Locators Austin maintains Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) licensing and industry affiliations that provide access to comprehensive property details across the metro area. The firm's growing team includes specialized agents with deep knowledge of suburban markets and specific neighborhood expertise.About One Place LocatorsOne Place Locators is a licensed apartment rental agency serving the Austin, Texas metro area. Founded in 2023 by Jess, Anna, and Michelle, the company provides free apartment locating services to renters across 12 communities in Central Texas. With over 15 years of combined industry experience, One Place Locators focuses on transparent guidance, personalized recommendations, and comprehensive local market knowledge. The company is headquartered at 811 W St Johns Ave #2103, Austin, TX 78752. For more information, visit oneplacelocators.com.###Media ContactOne Place LocatorsAddress: 811 W St Johns Ave #2103, Austin, TX 78752Phone: (512) 503-4355Website: https://oneplacelocators.com/

