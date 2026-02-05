Trends and Analysis of the Refrigerated Transport Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The refrigerated transport sector has become increasingly important as global demand for fresh and temperature-sensitive goods continues to rise. This market plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe delivery of perishable products, making it a vital component of modern supply chains. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the refrigerated transport industry.

Refrigerated Transport Market Size and Growth Outlook

The refrigerated transport market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $129.58 billion in 2025 to $139.43 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the historical period is attributed to factors such as the rise in global food trade, the expanding pharmaceutical distribution network, growing urban populations demanding fresh food, availability of refrigerated vehicle fleets, and the development of organized retail sectors.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to maintain strong momentum, reaching $187.93 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Key drivers supporting this future growth include greater investments in cold chain infrastructure, increased use of smart monitoring technologies, expansion of cross-border refrigerated transport services, emphasis on sustainable logistics practices, and rising demand for frozen food distribution. Trends anticipated to influence the market in the coming years include the growth of integrated cold chain networks, widespread adoption of real-time temperature tracking systems, greater utilization of multi-modal refrigerated transport, energy-efficient cooling solutions, and enhanced focus on maintaining product quality throughout transit.

Understanding Refrigerated Transport and Its Applications

Refrigerated transport involves the use of trucks equipped with built-in refrigeration units that maintain a controlled temperature throughout the shipping process. This method is essential for transporting perishable goods such as meats, vegetables, fruits, sausages, as well as sensitive pharmaceutical products. The refrigeration system ensures that these products remain fresh, safe, and effective during transit, meeting stringent quality standards.

Frozen Food Demand as a Key Growth Driver in Refrigerated Transport

One of the major factors fueling the refrigerated transport market is the growing popularity of frozen food products. Freezing methods, which may include blanching, heat treatments, dipping, and cryoprotection depending on the food type, help preserve freshness and extend shelf life. Frozen foods are gaining traction because they provide convenient and affordable options for consumers to increase their vegetable intake and enjoy a variety of food products year-round.

For example, according to WahUstad, an Indian fresh frozen food manufacturer and supplier, the demand for frozen variants continues to rise. Additionally, in December 2023, Frozen Food Europe, a UK-based publication focused on the frozen food industry, reported that the global frozen food market was valued at USD 392.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 612.3 billion by 2032. This expanding frozen food market directly supports the growth of refrigerated transport services worldwide.

Regional Breakdown and Fastest Growing Markets in Refrigerated Transport

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the refrigerated transport market, reflecting well-established cold chain infrastructure and mature supply networks. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing demand for fresh and frozen products, and expanding investments in cold chain logistics within the region.

The refrigerated transport market report also covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

