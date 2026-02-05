Recreational Boating Market Expected to Expand at a 7.6% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The recreational boating market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by various factors including rising tourism and evolving consumer preferences. As the demand for leisure activities on the water increases, this sector is positioned for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the recreational boating industry.

Steady Growth Projections for the Recreational Boating Market Size

The recreational boating market has seen robust growth over recent years. From $34.94 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to increase to $37.52 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This expansion has been fueled by rising marine tourism, higher disposable incomes, growth in coastal and inland water recreation, increased demand for fishing and leisure boats, and the availability of a wide range of boat models.

Future Outlook and Market Expansion for Recreational Boating

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $50.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. This forecasted growth is largely linked to the growing adoption of electric recreational boats, enhanced investments in marina infrastructure, expansion of water sports tourism, rising demand for smart boating technologies, and a stronger focus on sustainable marine solutions. Key trends during this period include increasing popularity of luxury and leisure boats, the shift toward electric and hybrid propulsion systems, wider use of lightweight materials, advancements in connected navigation and safety features, and heightened eco-friendly boating practices.

Defining Recreational Boating and Its Primary Uses

Recreational boating refers to traveling on water for enjoyment, relaxation, and leisure activities. A recreational boat is any vessel capable of self-propelled movement, mainly used for pleasure cruising, fishing, or sometimes commercial purposes. It plays a vital role in facilitating water-based recreation for individuals and groups alike.

Tourism’s Role as a Major Growth Catalyst in Recreational Boating

The rapid expansion of the tourism industry is a significant force driving growth in the recreational boating market. Tourism involves travel for leisure, social, or business purposes and is closely connected with hospitality, accommodation, and transportation sectors. The overall goal is to enhance visitor experiences by providing enjoyable and well-equipped travel options. For example, in July 2024, a report by UN Tourism, a Spain-based United Nations agency, noted that approximately 790 million tourists traveled internationally during the first seven months of 2024—an increase of around 11% compared to 2023. This surge in global tourism directly supports the recreational boating market’s growth.

North America’s Leading Position in the Recreational Boating Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the recreational boating market. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing an extensive view of the global landscape. Among these, North America remains the dominant market, driven by strong consumer demand and well-established boating infrastructure.

