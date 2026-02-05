ecommerce zuztec-logo

Zuztec Media Announces Expansion of Marketplace Automation Services in the USA Across Major Ecommerce Platforms

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital services provider Zuztec Media has expanded its ecommerce automation business to assist companies that sell on Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, and TikTok Shop. The company's Edison, New Jersey, USA operations made the statement, which highlights the growing need for managed marketplace services across various commerce platforms.The business claims that ZuztecMedia.org, which functions as a subsidiary of ZuztecMedia.com and is exclusively devoted to the company's ecommerce activities, is delivering the extended services. For companies running online stores and third-party marketplace accounts, the extension includes platform integration, account management, operational automation, and compliance support. The business states that these services are designed work as complete ecommerce solutions for businesses to address operational requirements such as catalog management, order processing workflows, fulfillment coordination, and platform policy adherence.As reported by Zuztec Media, the growth was fueled by online retailers' increasing platform variety, as many of them now run concurrent operations across several marketplaces and direct-to-consumer channels. According to the organization, managing these settings calls for integrated systems as opposed to discrete platform-specific technologies."Marketplace operations have become more interconnected," Zuztec Media founder Alamgir Rajab stated. "Consistent operational frameworks that take platform-specific regulations into account while maintaining unified backend processes are necessary for businesses operating across Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, and TikTok Shop."As part of the expansion, the company confirmed that it now offers account setup, catalog structure, platform-specific listing optimization, order flow automation, and continuous operational support as part of its Amazon automation service provider solutions. The Walmart automation setup service for Walmart sellers comprises order management procedures that are in conformity with Walmart Marketplace regulations, product feed configuration, onboarding support, and compliance paperwork help.Additionally, according to the business, Shopify-focused automation services have been extended to encompass payment workflow automation, inventory synchronization, third-party app connections, and custom storefront setup. Similarly, order routing, product catalog integration, and operational support related to social commerce transactions are all included in the extended TikTok shop management services.Zuztec Media claims that a mix of platform-native tools, third-party integrations, and bespoke programming supports the increased offerings. According to the corporation, rather than using a single standardized system, automation frameworks are designed according to the technical and policy requirements of each platform.According to Muhammad Jahangir, CEO of Zuztec Media, "Each marketplace operates under different technical constraints and governance models. A systematic approach to automation that places a high priority on platform compliance, data accuracy, and operational continuity is reflected in the expansion of these services."The company further reported enhancing its ecommerce operations by offering ecommerce app development services and white hat SEO link building services, aimed at improving discoverability and stability for businesses using marketplace and direct-to-consumer models. It emphasizes that the search-related services adhere to established search engine guidelines, focusing on long-term indexing and authority rather than short-term ranking, and are integrated with platform automation to align storefront infrastructure with external traffic sources.Additionally, Zuztec Media affirmed that its ecommerce service portfolio still includes its support for digital publication, including ebook services for self publishing, especially for companies that distribute digital goods through online marketplaces.About Zuztec MediaZuztec Media is a digital services company that was founded in 2012 and has its headquarters in Edison, New Jersey, USA. The business offers technologically advanced solutions for online operations, digital strategy, and development. Operating as a subsidiary of ZuztecMedia.com, ZuztecMedia.org is exclusively focused on providing complete ecommerce solutions for businesses, such as marketplace automation, ecommerce app development services, white hat SEO link building services, and assistance for digital commerce infrastructure.Media Contact:Company Name: Zuztec MediaContact Person: Chris AndersonAddress: 16 Deerwood Avenue, Edison, NJ 08817 United StatesWebsite: https://zuztecmedia.org/

