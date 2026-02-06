KUDUCOM Sets the Standard for Service-First Business Internet Across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses, schools, and developers across the Tampa Bay Area continue to rely on uninterrupted connectivity to operate and grow, KUDUCOM is setting itself apart with a service-first approach to business technology, combining voice, data, and internet solutions with direct, local customer support.Locally headquartered in the Greater Tampa Bay area, KUDUCOM has provided voice, data, and fiber internet solutions for more than 26 years, supporting organizations in the area. The company serves businesses of all sizes, as well as schools and developers, delivering technology solutions designed to keep operations running seamlessly and reliably.“At a time when many organizations feel like just another account number, we believe reliable connectivity should come with real accountability,” said Martine Yaldor, CFO and Co-Founder of KUDUCOM. “Our customers can call and speak directly with someone on our team who understands their environment, their challenges, and how critical it is to keep their communication systems online.”KUDUCOM offers Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), business internet, high-speed wireless, and fully integrated voice and data solutions. Its cloud-based voice services allow businesses to connect offices, remote employees, and partners through phones, video, and messaging making it possible to work from anywhere while maintaining the same number, features, and level of reliability as working from the office. In addition, the company provides network design, campus networks, and ongoing network management, supporting both stand-alone projects and comprehensive technology deployments.As part of its ongoing commitment to helping organizations evolve, KUDUCOM is also working with their local clients to thoughtfully incorporate AI-enabled tools into their communication strategies to enhance efficiency and responsiveness without removing the human element. By focusing on practical implementation, KUDUCOM helps businesses streamline workflows and improve communication across voice, messaging, and collaboration platforms, while ensuring customers and teams can still easily reach real people when support, oversight, or decision-making is needed.“We’re part of this community, not in a call center hundreds of miles away,” said James Neely, Chief Operating Officer at KUDUCOM. “If a customer has a question or an issue, we’re only a phone call away or can go out on site with them. To us, it’s about providing modern solutions with the responsiveness and trust that businesses expect from a true local partner.”Beyond its technology offerings, KUDUCOM remains deeply invested in the Tampa Bay community. As a locally headquartered provider, the company prioritizes long-term partnerships with the businesses it serves, supporting projects that contribute to the region’s growth while maintaining a customer service model rooted in accessibility, responsiveness, and accountability.With national delivery capabilities and a strong local presence, KUDUCOM continues to position itself as a trusted business internet and communications partner pairing forward-thinking technology with a personal touch to ensure customers receive the same level of care they would expect from someone on their own team.About KUDUCOMFounded more than 26 years ago and headquartered in the Greater Tampa Bay area, KUDUCOM provides voice, data, and internet solutions to Tampa Bay Area businesses. The company delivers Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), business internet, high-speed wireless, cloud-based communications, and network services, combining modern technology with responsive, live customer support and a strong commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://www.kuducom.com

