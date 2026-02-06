TokTak Launches New Video Editing Feature to Enhance AI-Powered Content Automation

A screenshot of TokTak’s Video Editing feature, showing the scene-by-scene editing panel, media generation tools, and a multi-track timeline for precise content customization.

TokTak lets users edit transitions, subtitles, images, and background music—where AI-driven automation meets full customization for professional content.

TokTak is evolving into a complete automation platform where anyone can create, personalize, and distribute content—no technical background required.” — Jin Kim, CSO of BodaPlay

YEONGDEUNGPO-GU, 서울 — SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TokTak , the world’s first platform for fully automated SNS content creation and distribution based on a single link, has introduced a new Video Editing feature that allows users to directly modify AI-generated short-form videos with full customization.TokTak automatically generates three types of content—short-form videos, image-based card news, and blog-style articles—based on a product URL or a single-line text prompt. It then distributes the content to connected SNS channels such as Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok, providing an end-to-end solution for global creators, marketers, and online sellers.The newly launched Video Editing Mode enables users to fine-tune each video by directly editing transitions, captions, text, images, and background music. Once content is generated, each scene’s elements are visually organized and can be edited individually. Real-time previews ensure that changes are immediately reflected, helping users create more polished final results quickly and efficiently.TokTak also supports seamless media replacement. Users can upload their own images or use AI-powered media generation to create visuals from simple text descriptions. All assets can be inserted into the video timeline, and background music can be added, replaced, or trimmed to better match the tone and pacing of each video.“TokTak’s automation combined with customizable editing opens the door for everyone to create engaging content—no technical background needed,” said Mo Young-il, CEO of BodaPlay. “The new editing functionality marks another major step in building a complete content automation ecosystem,” added Jin Kim, CSO of BodaPlay.In addition to video editing, TokTak supports AI prompt-based image and video generation, multilingual content creation, expert-level customization options, and automated distribution across multiple SNS channels. The platform recently launched its global version with support for 11 languages and added a Chrome extension called ‘Link Analyzer,’ enabling users to instantly extract and convert content from any URL.With these expanded capabilities, TokTak continues to lower the barrier to content production and empower users worldwide to scale their creative output through AI.

