Rakuten Viki Expands Programming Slate With Korea’s First Baking Survival Series, ‘Bake Your Dream’

Rakuten Viki releases South Korea’s first-ever baking survival show, Bake Your Dream 'Bake Your Dream' Panelists 'Bake Your Dream' uses food as a storytelling lens, blending reflective, character-driven moments with high-stakes competition to deliver both heartfelt inspiration and high-stakes suspense

Rakuten Viki, the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, releases South Korea’s first-ever baking survival show, Bake Your Dream.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, has announced the release of South Korea’s first-ever baking survival show, ' Bake Your Dream '.Korea’s culinary entertainment scene continues to gain global momentum, underscored by the success of Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars. Its second season ranked No. 1 in the TV non-drama category for three consecutive weeks and topped the platform’s global non-English series rankings for two years in a row. In line with this growing appetite for competitive food programming, Viki is expanding into the culinary survival category with 'Bake Your Dream', a fierce competition that brings together world-renowned master artisans, world-class pâtissiers, and underground bakers.The series follows 72 contestants as they undergo rigorous training, mentorship, and personal discovery. Departing from traditional elimination-driven survival formats, 'Bake Your Dream' emphasizes growth, perseverance, and the emotional journeys behind each baking creation. The grand prize winner will be given the opportunity to transition from chef to entrepreneur, with ongoing support to open their own bakery, develop collaborative menus with established bakeries, and train under Michelin-starred chef mentors.The title is already making headlines for its star lineup, featuring Italy’s Alessio Galli, France’s Clément Bosch, Indonesia’s No. 1 baker Carla Yules, and Korea’s 14-year-old Gyurin Kim—the competition’s “youngest pâtissier” and a silver medalist at the 2025 International Culinary and Pastry Competition.“We are continuing to invest in new and diverse Asian TV shows that appeal to our global audience,” said Jaehee Hong, SVP of Content at Rakuten Viki. “Bake Your Dream blends competition with storytelling, creating content that brings not just K-drama–but K-entertainment fans–together.”'Bake Your Dream' aired its first episode on February 1 and is hosted by South Korean actress Lee Da-hee. Lee’s signature polished on-screen presence has already sparked excitement among global fans—one she’s also showcased in popular dramas such as The Beauty Inside . Her past appearances on food-focused programs—including Please Take Care of My Refrigerator—have highlighted her enthusiasm for culinary culture, helping her connect naturally with both chefs and viewers.More than a survival show, 'Bake Your Dream' uses food as a storytelling lens, blending reflective, character-driven moments with high-stakes competition to deliver both heartfelt inspiration and high-stakes suspense.'Bake Your Dream' is now streaming on Viki and available to viewers across Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The first two episodes are available to watch at no cost, and subsequent episodes will be available exclusively to Viki Pass subscribers.###About Rakuten VikiRakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 100 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.