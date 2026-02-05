Introducing Vela Bay - A New Benchmark in Coastal Living Along Singapore’s East Coast

Vela Bay brings luxury coastal living to Bayshore, steps from MRT and East Coast Park, with thoughtfully designed homes in Singapore’s newest waterfront.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vela Bay, an upcoming luxury condominium development, marks a pivotal moment in Singapore’s residential landscape as the first private residential launch in the highly anticipated Bayshore precinct. Strategically located on Bayshore Road in District 16, Vela Bay offers a rare blend of coastal tranquillity and urban connectivity that redefines modern living in the East.Developed by SingHaiyi Group, Vela Bay sits on a 99-year leasehold site spanning approximately 105,000+ sq ft and is planned to house approximately 480 to 515 premium residential units ranging from thoughtfully designed studios to spacious four-bedroom homes.A key highlight of Vela Bay is its proximity to Bayshore MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, putting seamless island-wide connectivity within easy reach of residents. This direct access enhances everyday convenience for commuters headed to Singapore’s CBD, Orchard Road, Marina Bay, and beyond.Set against the picturesque backdrop of the East Coast, Vela Bay offers residents easy access to East Coast Park’s recreational trails, beaches, and outdoor lifestyle amenities, creating a living experience that balances relaxation with vibrancy. Its location further provides a lifestyle advantage with nearby dining, retail, and lifestyle destinations.Designed to cater to modern liveability, Vela Bay’s vision emphasizes spacious layouts, thoughtful communal spaces, and a harmonious integration with its coastal surroundings. As Bayshore evolves into Singapore’s next waterfront township, Vela Bay stands poised as an address that resonates with homebuyers and long-term investors alike.For more information and exclusive preview opportunities, visit velabaycondo.sg

