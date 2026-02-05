Managing Extreme Physiological Risk: A High-Risk Pediatric Liver Transplant at Vietnam’s Vinmec

The 11-month-old infant, weighing just 5.3 kilograms, was born with biliary atresia. The 12+ hour surgery required exceptional skill and experience. Vinmec’s advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge technology drive successful liver transplants.

HANOI, VIETNAM, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam's Vinmec Times City International Hospital has successfully performed a high-risk liver transplant on Truong Thien Di, an 11-month-old infant weighing just 5.3 kilograms. Born with biliary atresia, the patient had progressed to end-stage liver failure, leaving transplantation as the only life-saving option.The case represents a significant milestone in Vinmec’s capacity to manage extreme physiological risk in pediatric transplantation, further reinforcing its position as a national reference center for highly complex liver transplant procedures.An Extreme Physiological Risk ProfileLiver transplantation in infants under one year of age is no longer unusual in modern medicine. What continues to challenge clinicians, however, are cases where age is compounded by extreme physiological fragility.Shortly after birth, Di was taken to a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, where she was diagnosed with biliary atresia. Without early surgical intervention, the disease can rapidly progress to cirrhosis and end-stage liver failure. At just three months old, she underwent a Kasai portoenterostomy, the standard first-line procedure intended to restore bile drainage.Unfortunately, the surgery did not halt the disease. Her liver became increasingly fibrotic, jaundice persisted, and severe malnutrition followed, steadily eroding her already limited physiological reserve.By October 2025, at 11 months of age, Di weighed only 5.3 kilograms. International studies consistently show that infants weighing under 6 kilograms face significantly higher surgical and postoperative risks than other pediatric transplant recipients. With options narrowing, her family turned to Vinmec Times City International Hospital, hoping for a liver transplant - the only life-saving option remaining.“This is the lowest-weight pediatric patient we have ever performed a liver transplant on at Vinmec,” said Associate Professor Dr. Le Van Thanh. With experience from hundreds of complex liver transplant cases, Dr. Thành — Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Surgery at Vinmec Healthcare System - directly performed the operation on the child.Where One Challenge Followed Another in the Operating RoomAfter careful multidisciplinary evaluation, Vinmec’s transplant team reached a critical decision point. The donor would be Di’s biological mother, requiring the transplant to ensure sufficient liver volume for the child while maintaining absolute safety for the donor.“I am simply giving back the life my child deserves,” Di’s mother shared.The marathon surgery lasted more than 12 hours. Reconstructing the portal vein, hepatic artery, and bile duct in such a young child demanded exceptional skill and extensive surgical experience.After the operation, the transplanted liver began to function, yet surgery was only the beginning.According to Dr. Le Van Binh from the Intensive Care Unit, postoperative care extended far beyond advanced medical equipment. Every injection, medication dose, nutritional intake, and therapeutic adjustment was carefully calibrated to the child’s fragile physiology.In the days that followed, recovery depended on an intensely individualized care plan. Gradually, the child stabilized, began to breathe more comfortably, and started to gain weight, showing small but significant signs of progress.Building National Capacity for High-Risk Pediatric TransplantationThis highly complex case reflects the depth of clinical capability Vinmec has developed over years of managing highly complex transplant cases. That capacity has positioned Vinmec as a national reference center for high-risk pediatric liver transplantation.Central to this role is Dr. Le Van Thanh, a pioneer in liver transplantation in Vietnam. In addition to leading some of the country’s most complex transplant procedures, he has played a key role in transferring transplant techniques and clinical protocols to Vietnam Military Hospital 175 and to centers across Southeast Asia.Beyond human expertise, advanced medical infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology play a pivotal role in the success of liver transplantation at Vinmec. The hospital is equipped with cutting-edge laparoscopic surgical systems, notably incorporating ICG fluorescence imaging (Indocyanine Green Imaging), which enables surgeons to clearly visualize biliary anatomy and vascular structures in the liver without the need for repeated X-ray imaging. Modern anesthesia and intensive care systems allow for real-time monitoring and precise control of vital parameters, enabling timely interventions and ensuring the highest level of patient safety.In addition, Vinmec meets a range of the world’s most stringent international standards, including JCI, AABB, UCARE, ADCARE, and CAP, providing a robust foundation for highly accurate and safe organ transplantation practices.Through the successful management of highly complex cases, Vinmec continues to strengthen a patient-centered transplant model, aligned with international clinical standards while expanding access to advanced care. Increasingly, this experience positions the center not only as a destination for domestic patients, but also as a credible option for international families seeking liver transplant care in the region.

