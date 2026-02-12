ShareForce Powers Growth and Efficiency for Canadian Miners Amid Historic Commodity Rallies

ShareForce Cloud Platform for Managing Employee Share Incentives

Canadian mining leaders turn to ShareForce to digitize equity plan management amid soaring commodity prices and sector-wide growth.

Canadian mining leaders are rethinking equity plans to match market realities. ShareForce streamlines plan management, aligning performance goals with shareholder value.” — Ushir Ramlochan, Head of Global Sales

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShareForce is helping transform equity plan management for Canadian mining companies at a time when commodity price momentum is driving significant share price gains across the sector. Prominent resource names – including Robex Resources Inc , and Graphite One – are leveraging ShareForce’s unified platform to streamline the administration, reporting, and valuation of equity plans while unlocking operational and compliance benefits for their teams. Triple Flag Precious Metals , a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company and the fourth largest royalty and streaming business globally by market capitalisation, is also using ShareForce to manage and optimise its equity based incentives.A dynamic market reshapes equity plansThe strong commodity price environment in 2025 has fueled notable growth for junior and pre‑production mining companies, with many realising share price increases of more than 100% since January 2025. This period of market strength has increased the value, complexity, and risk profile of share plans, prompting miners to digitise their equity plan management for greater oversight and accuracy.*Mining company share prices often track closely with the commodities they produce, particularly in the precious metals segment, which has benefited from a constructive economic outlook and recent dollar weakness. This environment is reinforcing the connection between executive compensation and operational performance and encouraging management teams to evaluate the effectiveness of their incentive structures.As equity prices fluctuate, the valuation of options and other share-based awards can change rapidly, affecting charges, dilution levels and external scrutiny from auditors, investors and regulators. This volatility, coupled with multi-jurisdictional complexity, makes it increasingly difficult to track fair values, plan modifications and exercises using legacy tools such as spreadsheets.Aligning rewards with performance“This is an exciting time for Canadian mining leaders, as companies work to ensure that their equity plans reflect both market realities and strategic priorities,” says Ushir Ramlochan, Head of Global Sales at ShareForce. “As commodity prices continue to shape equity valuations, mining companies are rethinking how they administer these incentives. ShareForce delivers a seamless system that enables teams to manage plans efficiently and maintain clear alignment between performance goals and rewards.”Unified equity management for minersShareForce meets the fast‑changing needs of Canadian miners by consolidating administration, financial reporting, and valuations into a single subscription solution. This greatly reduces manual workload, ensures compliance, and provides real‑time tools for scenario analysis, risk management, and disclosure.Key advantages include:• Automated, audit‑ready reporting and valuations for options, RSUs, and hybrid awards.• A single portal for HR and finance teams to manage all equity plans, freeing resources for strategic work.• Tailored workflows and automation that deliver faster, more accurate disclosures and fewer errors.• Continuous, up‑to‑date equity plan data that supports better alignment among boards, executives, and employees.Centralised equity plan platforms like ShareForce can automate grant, vesting, and exercise tracking, recalculate fair values, and produce audit‑ready outputs for fast‑growing, resource‑constrained issuers. Digital processes improve governance and transparency for boards and investors and enable scenario modelling – for example, commodity price cycles or project milestones – so management can design more resilient long‑term incentive plans as share prices evolve.Powering sustainable growth in Canadian miningShareForce’s advanced solution is uniquely positioned to support growing mining organisations facing capital discipline, ESG scrutiny, and rapid expansion, particularly in the Canadian economy where there is a high concentration of junior and pre‑production mining companies. Technology‑driven equity management helps operators capture value from share price appreciation, maintain robust compliance, and deliver transparency to stakeholders as the industry moves toward greater sustainability and innovation.ShareForce is proud to partner with Canadian mining teams – from junior explorers to established producers – to capitalise on opportunity, mitigate risk, and create long‑term value for shareholders and employees in today’s dynamic market.*Disclaimer: All performance observations are industry-wide and not specific to Robex Resources Inc, Elemental Altus, Graphite One or Triple Flag Precious Metals. References to these companies are factual and do no imply any form of endorsement or partnership beyond their use of ShareForce’s equity management platform.

Managing Stock and Equity Plans in the Canadian Mining Sector

