Microalgae Market to Reach USD 1,584.72 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 7.25%

Key companies covered in microalgae market report are Cyanotech Corporation, Corbion N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solabia Group, The Archer-Daniels-Midland.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global microalgae market size was valued at USD 841.3 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 905.07 million in 2026 to USD 1584.72 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. North America dominated the microalgae market with a market share of 36.94% in 2025. The global microalgae market is anticipated to experience sustained growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing use of microalgae in food ingredients, dietary supplements, animal feed, cosmetics, and other industrial applications. Growing awareness of plant-based nutrition, functional foods, and sustainable raw materials is further strengthening demand worldwide.The global microalgae market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2032, supported by increasing demand for nutritional, sustainable, and versatile ingredients. As industries continue to shift toward eco-friendly and health-oriented solutions, microalgae are positioned to play a key role in future product innovation and sustainable development.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/microalgae-market-110314 Market Drivers-• Growing health consciousness and increasing consumption of plant-based and natural nutrition products are major factors propelling market growth. Microalgae such as spirulina and chlorella are increasingly used in dietary supplements and functional foods due to their high nutrient content.• The animal feed and aquaculture industries are also contributing significantly to market expansion, as microalgae enhance nutritional quality and sustainability of feed formulations. In addition, rising adoption of microalgae-derived ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products is supporting market growth.• Advancements in cultivation technologies, harvesting methods, and processing techniques are improving production efficiency and reducing costs, further accelerating commercial adoption.Market Segmentation Analysis-By Species:• Spirulina holds the largest market share due to extensive use in dietary supplements and functional foods.• Chlorella is widely adopted for detox and nutritional applications.• Haematococcus is valued for astaxanthin production in nutraceuticals and cosmetics.• Nannochloropsis and Isochrysis are primarily used in aquaculture and animal feed.• Other microalgae species contribute to niche and emerging applications.By Application:• Food and dietary supplements dominate due to rising health awareness and plant-based nutrition demand.• Animal feed and aquafeed represent a significant growth segment supported by sustainability benefits.• Cosmetics and personal care leverage microalgae for antioxidants, pigments, and skin-conditioning properties.• Industrial applications, including biofertilizers and specialty products, support market diversification.By Distribution Channel:• Direct sales to food, feed, and supplement manufacturers dominate commercial distribution.• Online retail and specialty health stores support growing consumer access to microalgae-based products.Market Trends-Rising consumer preference for sustainable and plant-based ingredients remains a key market trend. Microalgae are increasingly used in functional foods, immunity-boosting supplements, and clean-label nutrition products.Diversification of microalgae applications beyond food and feed—into cosmetics, biofertilizers, and specialty industrial products—is also shaping market evolution. Technological advancements aimed at improving yield and reducing cultivation costs continue to enhance market viability.Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/microalgae-market-110314?utm_medium=pie Regional Insights-North America:• Holds a significant share due to strong demand for nutritional supplements and functional foods.• Presence of advanced cultivation technology and R&D activities supports market growth.Europe:• Driven by regulatory support for natural and sustainable ingredients.• High adoption of clean-label food products and cosmetic formulations boosts demand.Asia Pacific:• Expected to witness the fastest growth due to expanding population and rising health awareness.• Growing food processing and aquaculture industries support increasing microalgae consumption.Latin America:• Emerging growth region supported by rising interest in sustainable agriculture and nutrition.Middle East & Africa:• Gradual adoption supported by expanding food, feed, and environmental sustainability initiatives.Competitive Landscape-The global microalgae market comprises specialized microalgae producers and ingredient suppliers focused on quality, sustainability, and innovation. Market participants emphasize product diversification, advanced cultivation methods, and regulatory compliance to strengthen market position.Strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, and investments in research and development are commonly adopted to meet growing demand and expand application portfolios.Report Coverage-• Comprehensive global, regional, and country-level market analysis.• Market size estimates and growth forecasts through the forecast period.• Detailed segmentation by species, application, distribution channel, and region.• Analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and emerging trends.• Competitive landscape assessment covering strategic initiatives and product developments.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/microalgae-market-110314 List of Top Companies-• BASF SE (Germany)• Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)• Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)• Solabia Group (France)• The Archer-Daniels-Midland (U.S.)• Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (AstaReal Co., Ltd.) (Japan)• Phycom (Netherlands)• Kuehnle AgroSystems Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments-• April 2024: Edoniaa, a well-known startup based in France that manufactures plant-based protein ingredients, announced that the company had secured USD 2.18 million in funding to expand their microalgae-based food products range.• April 2024: Spirulina Mater, one of the distinguished producers of nutrient-packed superfoods, announced that the company was ready for its upcoming launch in the U.S. through the Amazon platform. The geographical expansion was done with an aim to cater to the growing demand for nutrition-reach products in the U.S. market by providing premium, antioxidant-rich spirulina products.Related Reports- Microalgae-based food Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Microalgae-based Aquafeed Market Size, Share & Industry Forecast

