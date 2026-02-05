All Dogs Unleashed Shreveport Cited as National Franchise Revenue Benchmark in Industry Disclosure Document

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Northwest Louisiana dog training facility generates over $900,000 annually, serving as a performance model for growing 20-location franchise network.

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport has been identified as a benchmark location in the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, with the northwest Louisiana facility generating over $900,000 in annual revenue and approximately $230,000 in net profit according to publicly available franchise industry filings.The Shreveport operation represents the standard model for the All Dogs Unleashed franchise system, which has grown to approximately 20 locations across 14 states since franchising began in 2021. The facility's performance metrics are specifically cited in franchise documentation as representative of what a typical unit can achieve, making it a reference point for prospective franchise owners evaluating the dog training industry.The revenue figures reflect the strength of the company's two-week board and train program, which accounts for 86 percent of system-wide revenue across all locations. Pet owners typically invest around $2,200 for the intensive training program, during which dogs stay at the facility and work with professional trainers to address behavioral issues including leash pulling, jumping, nuisance barking, and boundary violations. All Dogs Unleashed Shreveport opened in June 2018 and now operates two locations serving the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. The original facility at 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Highway serves Shreveport residents, while a second location at 4500 Benton Road in Bossier City expanded the company's reach across the Red River. The dual-location structure allows the facility to serve pet owners throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes.Customer response has matched the financial performance. The Shreveport location maintains a 5-star rating across more than 240 reviews on Google and third-party platforms. Trainers, including Kelden and Jeff receive frequent recognition in customer feedback for their individualized approaches to behavior modification and their ability to address challenging cases such as separation anxiety in rescue dogs and reactivity in large breeds.The facility's success stems from its multi-service approach. The combination of intensive board and train programs, quality boarding services, and lifetime follow-up support creates multiple revenue streams while building long-term relationships with pet owners throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City area. This integrated model is what franchise documentation points to when identifying Shreveport as representative of the brand's potential.The facility's service offerings extend beyond training to include climate-controlled boarding starting at $42 per night, with spacious kennels featuring soft bedding, elevated food and water bowls, and daily sanitation. This multi-service approach contributes to the revenue diversity that franchise industry analysts cite as a strength of the business model.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport differentiates itself through a lifetime support guarantee that provides unlimited follow-up sessions at no additional cost. If a trained dog exhibits behavioral regression months or years after completing the program, owners can return for refresher training without paying for a new program. This policy addresses one of the primary concerns pet owners express about professional training: whether results will last.The franchise network was founded in 2007 by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux in Carrollton, Texas, where the corporate headquarters remains. The company began licensing operations in 2017 before transitioning to a formal franchise model in 2021.About All Dogs Unleashed ShreveportAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, in-home training, boarding, and grooming services for pet owners in Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding northwest Louisiana communities. The facility operates locations at 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport and 4500 Benton Road in Bossier City. For information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ or call (318) 593-7321.###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105Phone: (318) 593-7321Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.