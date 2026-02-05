PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market Expands at 8.5% CAGR Through 2032 | Persistence Market Research

PARP inhibitor biomarkers market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PARP inhibitor biomarkers market is set to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032, with a projected market value of US$ 1,833.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,035.3 million in 2025. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the growing integration of companion diagnostics in cancer treatment.

Market Overview

PARP inhibitors are targeted therapies used to treat cancers like breast, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer by inhibiting the PARP protein, which helps repair damaged DNA in cancer cells. Biomarkers, such as BRCA1/2 mutations and Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD), help identify patients likely to benefit from PARP inhibitors, enhancing the effectiveness of treatment.

Key Market Insights

1. Market Value and Forecast

The PARP inhibitor biomarkers market is expected to reach US$ 1,833.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032. The historical period from 2019 to 2024 saw a growth rate of 7.0%, driven by expanded use of PARP inhibitors beyond ovarian cancer.

2. Product Insights: BRCA Testing Kits

BRCA1 and BRCA2 testing kits are expected to hold a 43.4% market share in 2025, as they are essential in detecting patients with hereditary cancer risks, particularly for breast and ovarian cancers.

3. Application Insights: Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is expected to dominate the market, holding 46.2% of the share in 2025. This is due to the strong clinical evidence supporting the use of PARP inhibitors like Olaparib in BRCA-mutated breast cancer.

Growth Drivers

1. Advancements in Biomarker-based Diagnostics

Innovations in companion diagnostics are a key growth driver. These tests help identify specific genetic or molecular markers in cancer cells, ensuring that patients receive the most effective treatments. For example, tools like multiplex PCR assays and comprehensive genomic profiling tests are increasing the precision of PARP inhibitor therapies.

2. Expansion of Clinical Applications

Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the use of PARP inhibitors in treating cancers beyond breast and ovarian cancers, such as high-grade glioma and advanced solid tumors, which will likely drive the demand for biomarker testing.

Market Challenges

1. PARP Inhibitor Resistance

Resistance to PARP inhibitors can develop over time, reducing their long-term efficacy. Cancer cells may bypass the effects of these drugs by reactivating DNA repair pathways or acquiring secondary mutations, limiting the effectiveness of treatment.

2. Identifying Non-BRCA Mutations

PARP inhibitors have historically been most effective in patients with BRCA1/2 mutations. However, identifying other mutations, such as those in ATM or PALB2 genes, is still a challenge, limiting the broader application of PARP inhibitors.

Key Opportunities

1. Expansion of Clinical Indications

New clinical applications for PARP inhibitors, including trials for cancers like lung cancer and pancreatic cancer, are expanding the potential patient pool and driving market demand for novel biomarker assays.

2. Government and Regulatory Support

Governments in regions like the U.S. and Japan are providing strong support for precision medicine, which is expected to drive the adoption of PARP inhibitors and related biomarkers.

Regional Insights

1. North America

North America is projected to hold 42.7% of the global market share in 2025, driven by high rates of BRCA-related cancers in the U.S. and increasing demand for precision oncology solutions.

2. Europe

Europe is expected to account for 28.4% of the market share in 2025. The region’s adoption of genetic testing and personalized cancer therapies is propelling market growth, particularly in countries like Germany and the U.K.

3. Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is set to grow at the highest rate, with a 9.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2032. Japan’s high incidence of HRD mutations and government support for precision medicine are key factors driving this growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive, with major players like Myriad Genetics, Illumina, Amoy Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Foundation Medicine focusing on developing innovative biomarkers and diagnostic tools. These companies are collaborating to enhance patient selection and improve treatment outcomes.

PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market Segmentation

By Product:

BRCA 1 & 2 Testing Kits

Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Testing Kits

Homologous Recombination Repair (HRR) Testing Kits

Others

By Application:

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Industry Developments

1. Myriad Genetics Acquisition

In February 2024, Myriad Genetics acquired assets from Intermountain Health, expanding its portfolio of biomarker tests.

2. Amoy Diagnostics and AstraZeneca Partnership

In July 2023, Amoy Diagnostics partnered with AstraZeneca to commercialize the AmoyDx® HRD Complete Panel, a companion diagnostic for the PARP inhibitor Lynparza®.

Conclusion

The PARP inhibitor biomarkers market is poised for significant growth due to innovations in precision medicine, the expansion of clinical applications, and increasing government support. While challenges such as treatment resistance and the need for broader patient identification remain, the ongoing advancements in biomarker testing and targeted therapies are expected to drive the market forward.

