Downtown dog training facility earns consistent praise for trainer expertise and cleanliness, as only 8% of U.S. dog owners invest in obedience programs

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC has achieved a perfect 5.0-star rating across 200 customer reviews on Google, positioning the downtown Oklahoma City dog training facility among the highest-rated in the metro area. The consistent customer feedback highlights trainer expertise, communication quality, and facility cleanliness as primary factors driving the facility's reputation.The achievement comes as professional dog training remains underutilized nationally. According to the American Kennel Club, only 8% of dog owners enroll their dogs in obedience classes, with 94% attempting to train pets at home. The U.S. pet training services market reached $4.1 billion in 2024, with dogs representing 62% of training demand according to industry research firm data.Customer reviews consistently cite lead trainer Layton Kelly and trainer Dylan for their expertise in behavioral modification and obedience training. One client who enrolled two German Shorthaired Pointers in the two-week board and train program described the results: "Layton and his team did an exceptional job in all aspects of training our dogs. They truly and successfully trained them on every behavioral and obedience skill listed on the website, and more. You won't find a better trainer or human being."The facility's two-week board and train program addresses common behavioral issues including leash pulling, jumping, excessive barking, digging, and lack of recall. Dogs receive daily training sessions in a structured environment before owners attend a comprehensive handoff lesson covering command reinforcement and ongoing maintenance."The facility and grounds are immaculate," noted another client who enrolled a Great Pyrenees Anatolian mix puppy. "Layton is very knowledgeable and professional. Our puppy learned so much and after our pickup meeting I feel equipped to reinforce everything he learned." All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Oklahoma differentiates its service model through lifetime follow-up support, allowing clients to return for refresher sessions at no additional cost after completing any training program. The facility also offers free consultations and complimentary pick-up and delivery service for board and train clients throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.The training methodology emphasizes positive reinforcement combined with structured behavior expectations. Programs address dogs of all ages, from puppies requiring foundational socialization to adult dogs with established behavioral challenges. The facility also offers in-home training for clients who prefer instruction in their own environment, group obedience classes for socialization practice, and private lessons for targeted skill development.Multiple reviews reference specific behavioral transformations. One client described picking up her dog Onyx after the two-week program: "When I dropped her off, she was a crazy walker, she'd always switch sides on me, want to say hi to everybody and every dog, and would easily get distracted. When I picked her up today, she was extremely well-behaved; it was like I was picking up a whole new dog." All Dogs Unleashed Oklahoma City serves pet owners throughout Oklahoma City and surrounding communities, including Edmond, Norman, Moore, and Midwest City, from its location at 101 Park Avenue, Suite 1300.About All Dogs Unleashed Oklahoma CityAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC provides professional dog training services from its downtown Oklahoma City facility. Services include board and train programs, in-home training, group obedience classes, private lessons, service dog training, and boarding. Owner Layton S. Kelly leads a team of certified trainers focused on results-driven obedience and behavioral modification for dogs of all breeds and ages. The facility offers lifetime follow-up support for all training program graduates. For more information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/oklahomacity/ or (405) 299-3386.###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 101 Park Ave suite 1300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102Phone: (405) 299-3386Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/oklahomacity/

