Global Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive wheel aftermarket sector has been experiencing consistent growth, driven by evolving vehicle usage and consumer preferences. As more vehicles remain on the road and the need for replacement parts rises, this market is set to expand steadily in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Size and Expected Growth

The market for automotive wheel aftermarket parts has shown steady progress, increasing from $5.08 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $5.32 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This upward trend historically results from factors such as growth in the vehicle parc, frequent road damage occurrences, consumer price sensitivity, expansion of repair facilities, and demand for replacement components. Looking ahead, the sector is projected to reach $6.52 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.2%. This forecasted expansion is fueled by rising electric vehicle adoption, increasing preference for lightweight wheels, sustainability-driven refurbishments, growth in online aftermarket sales, and growing customization trends. Key developments expected during this period include more affordable replacement wheels, a surge in alloy wheel popularity, wider acceptance of refurbished wheels, and an expanding vehicle parc.

Download a free sample of the automotive wheel aftermarket market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5177&type=smp

Understanding the Automotive Wheel Aftermarket and Its Purpose

The automotive wheel aftermarket primarily serves as a source for replacement wheels and components that are not produced by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). These parts, manufactured by third parties, cater to a wide variety of vehicle types. One major appeal of these aftermarket wheels is their cost-effectiveness compared to OEM parts, making them a popular choice for vehicle repairs and upgrades.

Factors Fueling Growth in the Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market

A major driver behind the expanding automotive wheel aftermarket is the increasing number of passenger cars sold worldwide. Passenger cars, which typically have four wheels, often require replacement wheels that are readily available and affordable in the aftermarket. The demand for these aftermarket wheels is especially high in this segment, as they serve as a cost-efficient alternative for wheel replacement. For example, in January 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, based in Belgium, reported that the EU car market grew by 13.9% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with total sales reaching 10.5 million vehicles. This surge in car sales directly contributes to the heightened demand for aftermarket wheels.

View the full automotive wheel aftermarket market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report

Regional Highlights and Market Distribution in the Automotive Wheel Aftermarket

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automotive wheel aftermarket industry. The comprehensive market report includes analysis across multiple regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regional insights offer a broad view of market trends and growth opportunities worldwide.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Wheel Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report

Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-alloy-wheels-global-market-report

Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-aftermarket-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.