Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market Expected to Reach US$3.2 Bn by 2032, Reports Persistence Market Research

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market

Infrastructure expansion and rising mechanization in construction, mining, and agriculture are driving hydraulic gear pump market growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydraulic gear pumps market forms a critical component of the global fluid power industry, supplying reliable and cost-effective pumping solutions for a wide range of industrial and mobile applications. Hydraulic gear pumps operate by transferring fluid through meshing gears, offering consistent flow, durability, and ease of maintenance. Their simple design, high efficiency, and ability to operate under varying pressure conditions make them widely used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, mining vehicles, material handling systems, and industrial automation processes.

The global hydraulic gear pumps market was valued at US$2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by robust global infrastructure development and accelerating mechanization across construction, mining, and agricultural sectors. Additionally, industrial automation initiatives, particularly in developed economies, and increasing adoption of advanced hydraulic technologies focused on energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact are sustaining long-term demand. External gear pumps dominate the market due to their cost-effectiveness and widespread use in mobile equipment, while Asia Pacific leads the global market, supported by rapid industrialization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and expanding agricultural mechanization.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The hydraulic gear pumps market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.4% through 2032.

• Rising infrastructure investment is fueling demand across construction and mining sectors.

• External gear pumps account for the largest share due to their simplicity and durability.

• Agricultural mechanization is a key contributor to sustained market growth.

• Energy-efficient hydraulic systems are gaining traction in industrial applications.

• Asia Pacific remains the leading regional market driven by industrial expansion.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The hydraulic gear pumps market is segmented based on product type, pressure range, application, and end-user industry. By product type, the market includes external gear pumps, internal gear pumps, and gerotor pumps. External gear pumps hold the dominant share owing to their simple construction, affordability, and suitability for low-to-medium pressure applications. Internal gear and gerotor pumps are increasingly adopted in applications requiring smoother flow, lower noise levels, and improved volumetric efficiency.

Based on pressure range, the market is categorized into low-pressure, medium-pressure, and high-pressure hydraulic gear pumps. Medium-pressure pumps account for a significant share, as they are extensively used in construction machinery, agricultural equipment, and industrial hydraulic systems. High-pressure gear pumps are gaining traction in advanced industrial applications that demand higher power density and performance.

By end-user industry, the market is segmented into construction, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, oil & gas, and material handling. The construction sector represents the largest end-use segment, driven by global infrastructure development and rising demand for earthmoving and lifting equipment. Agriculture follows closely, supported by increasing mechanization and the adoption of modern farming machinery. Industrial manufacturing and material handling sectors also contribute significantly due to growing automation and efficiency-focused production processes.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominates the global hydraulic gear pumps market, supported by rapid urbanization, expanding industrial bases, and large-scale infrastructure projects in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Government-led investments in transportation, energy, and smart city projects continue to boost demand for construction equipment, directly driving hydraulic gear pump consumption. Additionally, rising agricultural mechanization across emerging economies strengthens regional market growth.

North America represents a mature but technologically advanced market, characterized by high adoption of automation and energy-efficient hydraulic systems. The United States leads regional demand, driven by strong construction activity, mining operations, and modernization of industrial facilities. Europe also holds a substantial market share, supported by stringent environmental regulations and the growing adoption of eco-efficient hydraulic technologies across manufacturing and material handling sectors.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the hydraulic gear pumps market is the expansion of global infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, railways, and urban development. These projects require extensive use of construction machinery powered by hydraulic systems, creating consistent demand for gear pumps. Accelerating mechanization in agriculture and mining further supports market growth, as modern equipment relies heavily on hydraulic power for efficient operation.

Another major driver is the increasing focus on industrial automation and productivity enhancement. Manufacturers are integrating advanced hydraulic systems to improve energy efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance machine performance.

Market Restraints

Despite steady growth, the hydraulic gear pumps market faces challenges related to efficiency limitations and competition from alternative pump technologies. Compared to piston and vane pumps, gear pumps may offer lower efficiency in high-pressure applications, limiting their adoption in certain advanced systems. Additionally, fluctuating raw material prices can impact manufacturing costs and profit margins for pump manufacturers.

Environmental concerns and stricter emission regulations may also pose challenges, as hydraulic systems face scrutiny over fluid leakage and energy losses. These factors can slow adoption in regions with stringent sustainability requirements unless manufacturers continue to innovate.

Market Opportunities

The growing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly hydraulic systems presents significant opportunities for market players. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving gear pump designs to reduce internal leakage, noise levels, and energy consumption. The integration of advanced materials and precision engineering techniques is expected to enhance performance and broaden application scope.

Company Insights

• Bosch Rexroth AG

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Danfoss A/S

• HYDAC International GmbH

• Bucher Hydraulics

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Recent Developments:

Leading manufacturers are investing in high-efficiency hydraulic gear pumps designed to meet stringent environmental standards and reduce energy losses. Strategic partnerships between hydraulic component suppliers and construction equipment OEMs are also accelerating the adoption of advanced gear pump technologies.

