AGM Batteries for Cars Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Between 2026 and 2030, Reaching $16.08 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AGM Batteries For Cars Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $12.6 billion in 2025 to $13.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AGM batteries for cars market has experienced significant expansion recently, reflecting the increasing demand for reliable automotive power sources. This market is expected to maintain steady growth as technological advancements and changing automotive trends continue to influence buyer preferences. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, major players, and regional outlook shaping the future of AGM batteries for cars.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for AGM Batteries for Cars

The AGM batteries market growth for cars has shown strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $12.6 billion in 2025 to $13.26 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This expansion during the historic period is largely driven by rising automotive production, a shift from flooded batteries to AGM technology, demand for dependable starting power, growth in passenger car numbers, and efforts around battery standardization.

Download a free sample of the agm batteries for cars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16330&type=smp

Looking ahead, the AGM batteries for cars market is expected to continue its steady ascent, reaching $16.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors contributing to this forecasted expansion include the growing adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in automotive electronics, increasing demand for batteries with longer lifespans, enhanced cold cranking capabilities, and improved smart battery management systems. Emerging trends during this period also highlight a surge in start-stop system usage, wider acceptance of maintenance-free batteries, expansion of aftermarket sales channels, and a preference for batteries that resist vibration.

Understanding AGM Batteries and Their Advantages

AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) batteries are a specialized type of sealed lead-acid battery that uses glass mat separators to contain the electrolyte. Compared to traditional flooded lead-acid batteries, AGM batteries offer superior features such as maintenance-free operation, greater durability, and enhanced resistance to vibration and deep discharge cycles. These performance benefits make AGM batteries a preferred choice for automotive applications requiring reliability and longevity.

View the full agm batteries for cars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agm-batteries-for-cars-global-market-report

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the AGM Batteries for Cars Market

The increasing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major driving force behind the growth of the AGM batteries for cars market. EVs operate on electric motors powered by battery-stored energy, providing a cleaner alternative to vehicles with internal combustion engines. This growth is propelled by environmental concerns, government incentives promoting eco-friendly transportation, advances in battery technology making EVs more viable, and a growing desire for energy independence.

AGM batteries play an important role in electric vehicles by offering maintenance-free use and enhanced safety features, although they have relatively lower energy density compared to lithium-ion batteries. For example, in July 2023, the Internal Energy Agency reported that over 2.3 million electric cars were sold in the first quarter of that year, marking a 25% increase from the same period in the previous year. By year-end, EV sales are forecasted to hit 14 million, reflecting a 35% year-on-year rise and accelerating growth in the second half of 2023. This surge in electric vehicle adoption is directly boosting demand for AGM batteries in the automotive sector.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Patterns in AGM Batteries for Cars

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AGM batteries for cars market, demonstrating strong regional demand and established automotive industries. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding vehicle production, and increasing adoption of electric mobility solutions. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global AGM Batteries For Cars Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Car Batteries Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-batteries-global-market-report

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-lead-acid-batteries-global-market-report

Automotive Battery Management System Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-battery-management-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.