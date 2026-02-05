NEQSOL Holding Joins Global Leaders at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of NEQSOL Holding participated in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, where global political, business, and policy leaders convened to discuss international economic developments, geopolitical challenges, and security issues.

NEQSOL Holding was represented at the forum by Teymur Taghiyev, Chief of Staff, who took part in a few official events and discussions, including the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast 2026, an international platform focused on Ukraine’s security, economic resilience, and post-war reconstruction.

The Davos Ukrainian Breakfast 2026 brought together senior international leaders and policymakers, including Victor Pinchuk, Founder of the Ukrainian Breakfast initiative; Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock; NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte; and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff, as well as other senior political leaders, policymakers, and invited participants. Discussions addressed international support for Ukraine, long-term security considerations, approaches to reconstruction and investment, and the country’s future integration with European institutions.

Representatives of NEQSOL Holding also attended a closed high-level panel discussion held on the margins of the forum, dedicated to Ukraine-related security and economic issues. The discussion provided an opportunity for senior policymakers and business leaders to exchange views on current challenges, reconstruction prospects, and long-term regional stability.

“Davos remains an important venue for open and substantive dialogue among global leaders,” said Teymur Taghiyev, Chief of Staff of NEQSOL Holding. “Participation in such discussions provides valuable insight into evolving security challenges, economic recovery priorities, and the role of international cooperation in addressing complex global issues.”

Given NEQSOL Holding’s long-standing operations in Ukraine, including telecommunications infrastructure and industrial assets, issues related to resilience, reconstruction, and long-term stability were of particular relevance to the group. NEQSOL Holding’s participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 underscores its continued engagement with international stakeholders and its interest in global discussions on economic development, regional stability, and responsible investment.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The group employs more than 17,000 people and operates in over 10 countries, with headquarters in the Netherlands. Its portfolio includes Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, Vodafone Ukraine, Bakcell, Azerconnect Group, Norm, UMCC Titanium, and other companies.



