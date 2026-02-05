Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Market to Reach US$33.1 Bn by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF) market

The Anti-VEGF market is growing steadily, driven by increasing cancer prevalence, regulatory approvals, and advancements in drug delivery.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF) market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Valued at US$ 25.2 billion in 2025, the market is forecasted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0%, reaching US$ 33.1 billion by 2032. The market has demonstrated a steady growth rate of 4.0% from 2019 to 2024, with biologics commanding a substantial share, contributing 73.3% of the market in 2024.

Anti-VEGF inhibitors, a category of targeted therapies used in cancer treatment, work by blocking the action of VEGF, a protein responsible for stimulating blood vessel growth. This inhibits tumor growth by preventing the formation of new blood vessels, limiting nutrient and oxygen supply to cancer cells. Used in combination with other treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, VEGF inhibitors are crucial in treating various cancers, including kidney, colorectal, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Driving Factors for Anti-VEGF Market Growth

Increasing Regulatory Approvals Validating Use of VEGF Inhibitors

A key factor contributing to the growth of the Anti-VEGF market is the increasing number of regulatory approvals. For instance, the U.S. FDA approved Amneal Pharmaceutical's Bevacizumab biosimilar, known as ALYMSYS, in April 2023. Such approvals boost the availability of VEGF inhibitors, offering a broader and more innovative product range for clinicians. The expansion of clinical trials to address potential challenges and the growing popularity of combination therapies are also pivotal in enhancing the demand for VEGF inhibitors.

Advancements in Ocular Drug Delivery

The demand for Anti-VEGF drugs is further boosted by innovations in ocular drug delivery. Cutting-edge technologies, such as dendrimer-encapsulated drug molecules, allow controlled release in intraocular spaces, providing more effective and sustained treatment for retinal diseases. Moreover, liposome-based drug delivery methods are undergoing clinical investigations, especially for retinal disorders like age-related macular degeneration (AMD), thereby driving further demand for VEGF inhibitors.

Hindrances to Demand Growth for VEGF Inhibitors

Adverse Effects and High Costs

While Anti-VEGF drugs have revolutionized cancer treatment, they come with potential adverse effects, which are a significant concern. Bleeding complications such as epistaxis, hemoptysis, and gastrointestinal bleeding are among the most severe side effects associated with these inhibitors. Additionally, the cost of these treatments remains high, particularly in the case of biologics. For example, the cost of Aflibercept and Ranibizumab per dose can exceed US$ 1,700, making them inaccessible to some patients. The high cost of treatment has led to the off-label use of Bevacizumab, which is significantly cheaper and has become the standard in many regions, potentially limiting the growth of higher-priced VEGF inhibitors.

Regional Insights

United States: The Lucrative Market

The United States remains one of the most significant markets for Anti-VEGF drugs, accounting for a dominant 95.2% share of the North American market in 2024. The increasing prevalence of cancer, particularly among the aging population, and the availability of advanced treatment options drive the demand for VEGF inhibitors. Additionally, the country’s robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key pharmaceutical players contribute to the continued growth of the market. In 2022, Bayer established a new Research and Innovation Center at Kendall Square, reinforcing the U.S. as a global hub for pharmaceutical research and development.

China: The Emerging Market

China is rapidly becoming a prominent market for Anti-VEGF inhibitors, largely driven by its large aging population and the increasing incidence of cancer. As cancer remains one of the leading causes of death, the demand for effective cancer therapies is rising. Additionally, government initiatives to improve healthcare access, including the inclusion of VEGF inhibitors in the National Reimbursement Drug List, have made these treatments more affordable and accessible to the population, further stimulating market growth.

Australia: Combination Therapies Fuel Demand

In Australia, where the incidence of cancer is among the highest in the world, the demand for Anti-VEGF drugs is growing. Australia held 72.1% of the Oceania market share in 2024. The increasing utilization of combination therapies involving VEGF inhibitors has been shown to improve patient outcomes in treating various cancers.

Competitive Landscape

The competition in the Anti-VEGF market is intensifying, with several major pharmaceutical companies vying for market leadership. Leading players like Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, and Amgen Inc. are focusing on acquiring regulatory approvals, entering new markets, and expanding their portfolios with novel therapies. Partnerships, licensing agreements, and the development of innovative VEGF inhibitors are essential strategies being employed to maintain competitiveness in this rapidly evolving market.

Key Segments of Anti-VEGF Industry Research

By Drug:

Small Molecules

Pazopanib

Sunitinib

Sorafenib

Regorafenib

Cabozantinib

Lenvatinib

Ponatinib

Cabozantinib

Axitinib

Tivozanib

Vandetanib

Anlotinib

Apatinib

Fruquintinib

Surufatinib

Biologics

Bevacizumab

Aflibercept

Ramucirumab

By Type:

VEGF-A Inhibitors

VEGF-B Inhibitors

VEGF-C Inhibitors

Placenta Growth Factor Inhibitors

By Disease Indication:

Oncology

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Colorectal Cancer

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Cervical Cancer

Others

Hematology Disorders

Ophthalmology Disorders

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Mail Order Pharmacies

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Conclusion

The Anti-VEGF market is on a growth trajectory, driven by increasing cancer incidence, regulatory approvals, and advancements in drug delivery systems. Despite challenges such as high costs and adverse effects, the market shows promise, especially with new innovations and expanding market access in emerging economies like China. As the demand for biologics and VEGF-A inhibitors continues to rise, key players are likely to capitalize on the opportunities presented by this dynamic and evolving market.

