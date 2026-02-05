The Advanced Air Mobility Market is projected to grow to USD 29.68 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.7%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Advanced Air Mobility Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $11.6 billion in 2025 to $13.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of advanced air mobility (AAM) is transforming how we think about transportation, especially in urban areas facing increasing congestion. This emerging sector leverages innovative aircraft technologies to offer more efficient, flexible, and accessible air transport solutions. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the future of AAM.

Steady Market Expansion in the Advanced Air Mobility Sector

The advanced air mobility market has witnessed impressive growth recently, with its size projected to rise from $11.6 billion in 2025 to $13.99 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. This strong expansion during the historical period is largely fueled by technological breakthroughs in drone capabilities, challenges posed by urban traffic congestion, initial pilot projects in AAM, robust venture capital funding, and continuous innovation within aerospace.

Looking ahead, the advanced air mobility market growth is expected to expand dramatically, reaching $29.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.7%. Factors driving this surge include the acceleration of urban air mobility regulations, the growing adoption of electric propulsion systems, advances in autonomous navigation, strategic airspace planning aligned with smart city initiatives, and the commercialization of air taxi services. Key trends anticipated in the coming years encompass the growth of urban air taxi programs, development of autonomous flight technologies, expansion of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) platforms, integration with air traffic management systems, and increased investment in infrastructure supporting AAM.

Understanding Advanced Air Mobility and Its Scope

Advanced air mobility involves deploying state-of-the-art aircraft technologies to fundamentally improve air transportation. It is designed to enhance travel efficiency across various environments, from bustling urban centers to remote areas. AAM facilitates passenger travel, cargo delivery, emergency responses, and other applications by combining cutting-edge technology with sophisticated air traffic management systems.

Urbanization and Traffic Challenges as Key Market Drivers

One of the primary forces propelling the advanced air mobility market is the rapid urbanization and escalating traffic congestion in major cities worldwide. Urban population growth leads to crowded roads and heavy traffic volumes, exacerbated by factors such as economic development, insufficient public transit infrastructure, and increased private vehicle ownership.

Advanced air mobility offers a promising solution by providing efficient, on-demand aerial transport, which can ease pressure on ground-level traffic systems. For instance, in April 2025, the US Census Bureau reported a population increase of nearly 3.2 million (1.1%) in the nation’s 387 metropolitan areas between 2023 and 2024—slightly surpassing the overall US population growth of 1.0% in the same period. This growing urban population and traffic congestion highlight the urgent need for alternative transportation modes like AAM.

Europe’s Leading Position and North America’s Rapid Growth Outlook

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the advanced air mobility market. However, North America is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional dynamics and opportunities in AAM.

