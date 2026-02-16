Ouros Jewels Marks 115 Years of Women’s Progress with Global Lab-Grown Diamond Initiative and Anniversary Event

Ouros Jewels Introduces International Womens Day Jewelry Sale

Celebrate 115 years of progress with the Ouros Jewels Women’s Day Sale 2026. Enjoy up to 50% off certified lab-grown diamonds jewelry from Feb 16 to March 15.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the 115th anniversary of International Women’s Day, premier lab grown diamond specialist Ouros Jewels has announced its 2026 Jewelry Sale event. Running from February 16 through March 15, the company will offer significant price reductions of up to 50% across its most sought-after collections. This initiative emphasizes a global shift toward self-empowerment and sustainable luxury for the modern woman.As the International Women’s Day movement evolves from symbolic gestures to tangible independence, Ouros Jewels is positioning this month-long event as a premier opportunity for consumers to secure certified, high-value fine jewelry at factory-direct pricing. With entry-level pieces starting at $100, the brand is making premium, ethical diamonds accessible to a broader global demographic."International Women’s Day 2026 is about recognizing independence and self-worth every single day," said Vijay Sarkheliya, Founder of Ouros Jewels. "Our goal is to provide women with jewelry that reflects their personal strength. We offer GIA and IGI certified pieces that provide lasting value and carbon-neutral brilliance rather than following fleeting seasonal hype."Strategic Discounts for the 2026 SeasonThe promotional event is curated to support the growing "self-purchase" market while offering high-end options for traditional gifting. Key offers include: 50% Off Ready-to-Ship Collections : These pieces are designed for immediate delivery with no hidden costs. The offer includes tariff-free shipping to the USA to ensure a seamless luxury experience. 30% Off Custom Diamond Studs : Clients can personalize their daily brilliance by selecting specific diamond shapes such as Round, Oval, Princess, Pear, or Cushion, paired with their choice of Gold or Platinum. 30% Off Custom Solitaire Rings : This offer empowers clients to design a symbol of personal achievement. The bespoke service allows for full customization of metal types and premium certified center stones.The Shift to Ethical BrillianceA central theme of the 2026 campaign is the advocacy for lab grown diamonds. Chemically and physically identical to mined diamonds, lab-grown stones are the preferred choice for the modern, conscious consumer. By choosing lab-grown, buyers enjoy a conflict-free origin and a price point up to 70% more affordable than mined counterparts. This significant price advantage allows for larger carat weights and higher clarity grades within traditional budgets.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is a leading global retailer of IGI and GIA certified lab grown diamond jewelry. Known for transparency and world-class custom design capabilities, the brand specializes in bridging the gap between luxury and affordability. By maintaining a strict factory-direct model, Ouros Jewels ensures that high-quality fine jewelry remains an accessible standard for women celebrating personal and professional milestones.

