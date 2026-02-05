fiskaltrust opens the door to hardware free fiscalisation in Italy
fiskaltrust enters Italy’s official validation phase for software only fiscal solutions, enabling compliant fiscalisation without mandatory hardware.
For the first time, fiscalisation can be handled entirely in software, both online and offline, without the need for dedicated RT devices. Transaction data is transmitted digitally to the Agenzia delle Entrate in line with national security and validation requirements.
This development reduces costs and increases flexibility for modern checkout environments. It supports practical use cases such as digital receipts and cloud connected back office systems.
“Removing the dependency on fiscal hardware is a major step for the Italian market,” says Giuseppe Rizza, Managing Director of fiskaltrust Italy. “It allows merchants and POS providers to modernize their checkout processes without compromising fiscal compliance. This is especially relevant for chains, franchises and businesses operating across multiple locations and countries.”
The current validation phase tests software only fiscal compliance under real business conditions and is designed to establish a certified path for cloud based fiscal solutions in Italy. Onboarding will be opened gradually during this phase in accordance with regulatory guidance.
As Italy enters this new phase of fiscalisation, fiskaltrust provides the technical and regulatory foundation to support software based compliance in a controlled, certified and scalable way.
About fiskaltrust
fiskaltrust provides fiscalisation compliance solutions and digital receipts that help businesses meet legal tax requirements across Europe. By integrating with existing POS systems, fiskaltrust ensures secure, real-time tax compliance while reducing operational and integration complexity. For more information, visit www.fiskaltrust.eu.
