Paula Atherton Releases New Single 'Make It Happen,' Reinforcing Her Status as Modern Jazz Royalty

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed saxophonist, vocalist, and composer Paula Atherton marks a powerful new chapter in her career with the release of her latest single, Make It Happen , a high-energy, horn-driven track that underscores her enduring influence and authority in contemporary jazz.Produced by two-time Grammy Award winner Greg Manning and co-written by Manning and Atherton, Make It Happen delivers a bold fusion of groove, melody, and virtuosity. Jazz critic Jonathan Widran praised the release, calling it “an edgy, fast grooving, and wildly danceable horn-driven jam, a showcase for Paula’s compelling melodic magic and passionate horn fire.” The single is now available on all major digital platforms.The release arrives amid continued momentum for Atherton, whose seventh full-length album, Dancin’ Shoes, was released in 2024. The album features four hit singles along with seven previously unreleased tracks, further expanding a catalog that has earned international airplay and a devoted global fan base. A new full-length release is currently planned for 2026.In addition to her recording success, Atherton remains a leading voice and curator within the jazz community. The Paula Atherton Show is now featured on Keymark Television, streaming on Roku TV with live broadcasts and on-demand access via KeymarkTelevision.com. The program spotlights influential artists and industry voices, with recent interviews including renowned guitarist Peter White. Atherton has also launched a new radio show on WSJZ, continuing her commitment to amplifying contemporary jazz artists, with recent guests including trumpeter Cindy Bradley.Atherton will bring her music directly to audiences with a series of live performances beginning this March. Upcoming appearances include her debut at Keystone Korner in Baltimore on March 8, followed by a March 20 performance at The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes, Delaware, where tickets include a full dinner experience. Additional dates include Icon Jazz Lounge in Columbus, Ohio on March 27, with more performances scheduled throughout 2025 and 2026.With Make It Happen, Paula Atherton continues to define what modern jazz excellence looks like—an artist whose career blends creative independence, musical mastery, and an unwavering connection to audiences worldwide.For music and upcoming tour dates, visit www.paulaatherton.com or follow Paula Atherton on Bandsintown and major social platforms.Concert tickets are now available.March 8 in Baltimore @ Keystone KornerMarch 20 @ The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes, DelawareAbout Keymark TelevisionKeymark Television is a dynamic multimedia platform committed to highlighting the stories, artistry, and achievements of creators, entrepreneurs, and cultural innovators across the globe. Through exclusive interviews, original programming, and special features, Keymark Television delivers compelling content that informs, inspires, and connects audiences worldwide. The television and media network partners with both established and emerging voices, bridging entertainment and empowerment through storytelling that leaves a lasting mark.

