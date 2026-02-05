Automotive Aftermarket Industry Report 2026: Essential Trends, Influencing Factors, and Forecast Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive aftermarket sector has experienced significant growth recently and continues to demonstrate strong potential for the coming years. As vehicles age and owners seek reliable and cost-effective repair solutions, this industry plays a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing vehicle performance. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and trends shaping the automotive aftermarket landscape.

Market Size Expansion and Projected Growth of the Automotive Aftermarket Market

The automotive aftermarket market has expanded significantly in recent years. It is predicted to increase from $498.35 billion in 2025 to $535.46 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the growing vehicle parc, rising demand for affordable replacement parts, the expansion of independent repair shops, longer vehicle lifecycles, and the prevalence of offline parts distribution.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $722.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8%. The forecasted growth is supported by the increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms, the expanding fleet of electric vehicles (EVs), advancements in digital inventory management, connected vehicle diagnostics, and a strong focus on sustainability through remanufacturing. Key trends emerging in this period include the expansion of online aftermarket platforms, the rise of EV-specific replacement parts, wider adoption of predictive maintenance technologies, growing demand for certified automotive parts, and the integration of digital supply chain solutions.

Understanding the Automotive Aftermarket Market and Its Components

The automotive aftermarket refers to the sector that deals with manufacturing, supplying, retailing, and installing vehicle parts, tools, machines, and accessories for both light and heavy vehicles after the initial sale by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Aftermarket parts, also known as generic or non-OEM parts, are produced by companies other than the vehicle’s original manufacturer. These parts fulfill the same function as genuine components and serve as replacements during vehicle repair and maintenance activities.

Increasing Demand for Spare Parts Fuels Market Growth

A major driver propelling the automotive aftermarket is the rising need for spare parts. Spare parts are crucial components used to replace or repair damaged, worn-out, or malfunctioning vehicle elements. In the context of the automotive aftermarket, these parts support vehicle maintenance, repair, and customization efforts. For instance, in July 2024, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics highlighted that U.S. motor vehicle parts manufacturing exports rose to $60.6 billion in 2023, marking a 16.3% increase from the previous year. The top six export states accounted for 62.5% of this value, with Michigan leading at $11.0 billion (18.1%), followed by Texas at $8.9 billion (14.6%) and Indiana at $5.3 billion (8.7%). This surge underscores the growing market demand for spare parts which, in turn, drives the automotive aftermarket forward.

Key Role of Regions in the Automotive Aftermarket Market Growth

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the automotive aftermarket market. This region is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis spans various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends.

