NCRF’s 23rd Annual Oakland Black College Expo™ brings over 10 million in Scholarships into Oakland

In celebration of Black History Month, rich history and legacy come to Annual Oakland Black College Expo™ featuring 30+ HBCUs

During Black History Month, it’s especially important that we honor the power of education to uplift generations. We want every student to know their dreams are possible.” — Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), will host its 23rd Annual Oakland Black College Expo™ on Saturday, January 7th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Oakland Marriott City Center, 1001 Broadway, Oakland, CA. 94607.The Oakland Black College Expo™ celebrates Black History Month with an array of opportunities for students across the Bay Area. Students will have direct access to resources, funding and access to higher education and career training. Open to high school students, college students, and adult learners, the expo creates a powerful space where futures begin.Students and families will have the opportunity to connect with over 50 colleges, universities, workforce training programs, and community organizations committed to student success. Employers and workforce partners will also be on-site to share information about internships, apprenticeships, and training programs, and career pathways that lead to long-term economic mobility.Highlighting the rich history and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the expo also empowers students to explore pathways that align with their academic goals, career interests, and personal purpose. Select colleges and institutions will offer application fee waivers, scholarships, and on-the-spot admissions, helping remove financial and procedural barriers to enrollment.In addition to college and career access, attendees will engage in interactive workshops and seminars focused on career exploration, health and wellness, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and navigating the transition from high school to postsecondary success. “During Black History Month, it’s especially important that we honor the power of education to uplift generations. We want every student to know their dreams are possible,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of the National College Resources Foundation.Presented by National College Resources Foundation, the 23 rd Annual Oakland Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Oakland NAACP, Oakland Unified School District, African American Male Achievement, African American Female Achievement, Oakland Promise, Comerica Bank, Foundation Clothing, California Community Colleges HBCU Transfer Guarantee, Honda, NCRF-TV, US Bank, United States Help Desk Academy, and America’s Navy.The Oakland Black College Expo™ is open to students of all backgrounds and their families. Pre-registration is encouraged. To learn more or for tickets, visit www.thecollegeexpo.org/ncrf-events/events or call 877-427-4100.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 700,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundationInstagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Beginning its 27 th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College Expos™, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

we are ncrf 2

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.