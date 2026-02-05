ECI Elastic Collaborates Across Supply Chain Tiers to Address T2T Recycling Compatibility ECI X Cyclone Our innovation is a precise solution targeting the pain points in the T2T recycling process: Applying Vertical Integration to Sustainability

Narrow fabric manufacturer applies five decades of experience to help solve the "trim compatibility" challenge in textile-to-textile closed loops.

We've learned a lot from working alongside mills and recyclers. If our experience with elastic accessories can help make closed-loop systems work better, we're ready to share what we've learned.” — Paul Shen, Senior Sales Manager at ECI

CHANGHUA, CHANGHUA COUNTY, TAIWAN, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECI Elastic Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based manufacturer of narrow fabrics and elastic accessories , has been working with Tier 1 mills and Tier 3 recyclers to address material compatibility challenges in textile-to-textile (T2T) recycling systems. The collaborative approach focuses on redesigning trim components—narrow fabrics, elastic tapes, and decorative trims—to work more seamlessly within emerging closed-loop textile flows.The initiative responds to a persistent but often overlooked issue: while recycling technologies for main garment fabrics continue to advance, accessory components like waistbands, fold-over elastics, and piping tapes can complicate the sorting and processing stages. Mixed materials in these "invisible" trims can dilute recycled fiber quality or require additional separation steps that affect the economics of T2T systems."Over the years, we've developed narrow fabrics for everything from FIFA World Cup jerseys to lingerie collections," said Paul Shen, Senior Sales Manager, "We learned that different applications—athletic wear, intimate apparel, outdoor gear—each have distinct performance requirements. What we're finding now is that recycling compatibility is becoming another specification to design for, right alongside durability and comfort."Learning Through CollaborationECI's approach has involved working directly with partners at different supply chain levels. The company's recent collaboration with Cyclone, a regenerated yarn developer, exemplifies this cross-tier model. Rather than designing trims in isolation, ECI's technical team participates in joint development sessions where Tier 1 mills share fabric specifications and Tier 3 recyclers outline processing constraints.This back-and-forth has led to practical adjustments in how ECI formulates its products. The company reports focusing on three areas:Material simplification: Reformulating product lines to increase single-material composition (primarily recycled polyester) while reducing multi-material blends that complicate downstream sorting.Polyester optimization: Engineering trims that help maintain higher overall polyester ratios in finished garments, improving the value of post-consumer material streams for chemical recycling processes.Data integration: Exploring ways narrow fabric components might carry information about material composition and sourcing, supporting traceability systems being developed by recycling technology providers.The company notes that garments incorporating these redesigned trims show improved recyclability metrics during pilot testing, though results vary depending on the specific garment construction and recycling method used.Applying Vertical Integration to SustainabilityECI's 50-year history has centered on vertical manufacturing—controlling processes from raw material selection through weaving, dyeing, and finishing at facilities in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam. This integration, originally developed to ensure quality consistency for clients like Nike, adidas, and Salomon, now serves a different purpose: allowing rapid iteration on material formulations to meet evolving sustainability requirements. "We've worked on projects ranging from reflective tapes for trail running gear to custom waistbands with LYCRAADAPTIV fiber," Paul Shen, Senior Sales Manager noted. "Each collaboration taught us something about balancing performance with manufacturability. Now we're applying that experience to balance both of those with recyclability."The company's product range spans over 15 categories including bra straps, decorative tape, drawcords, non-elastic tapes, and multiple finishing techniques (digital printing, embossing, silicone coating). This breadth means that compatibility solutions developed for one product type can often be adapted to others.Industry ContextAs Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations expand in Europe and other markets, apparel brands face increasing pressure to demonstrate product circularity. Studies suggest that incompatible accessory materials can reduce overall garment recyclability significantly, even when main fabrics are technically recyclable—a challenge that becomes more pressing as recycling infrastructure scales.By addressing compatibility at the Tier 2 level, narrow fabric suppliers like ECI can potentially reduce the burden on both brands and recycling facilities. The company is currently working with several apparel manufacturers on pilot programs and has made technical specifications for T2T-compatible trims available to interested partners. "We don't claim to have all the answers," Paul Shen acknowledged. "But we've learned a lot from working alongside mills and recyclers. If our experience with elastic accessories can help make closed-loop systems work better, we're ready to share what we've learned."About ECI Elastic Co., Ltd.Founded in 1974, ECI Elastic manufactures narrow fabrics, elastic tapes, and textile accessories for apparel, lingerie, and activewear applications. Operating vertical manufacturing facilities across Taiwan, China, and Vietnam with combined monthly production exceeding 50 million meters, the company serves global brands through collaborative product development. ECI holds certifications including Oeko-Tex Standard 100, GRS (Global Recycled Standard), Higg FEM, and SLCP social labor accreditation. Case studies and technical collaborations can be viewed at https:// www.ecigroup-global.com /en/projectcategory .For information about ECI's T2T collaboration framework or to request technical specifications:Contact: service@ecigroup.com.twWeb: www.ecigroup-global.com

ECI Elastic: Pioneering Elastic Solutions Since 1974 | Global Quality & Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.