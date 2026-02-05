The Automotive Pressure Sensor Market is Projected to Expand at a 6% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive pressure sensor market has witnessed significant growth recently, playing a vital role in the advancement of vehicle technologies. As automotive systems become increasingly sophisticated, the demand for precise and reliable pressure sensors continues to rise, shaping the future of this market. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key factors influencing this sector.

Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Size and Expected Growth by 2026

The automotive pressure sensor market has experienced robust expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $12.6 billion in 2025 to $13.42 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This steady growth during the past period has been driven by stringent emission control mandates, enhanced vehicle safety regulations, demands for engine optimization, the decreasing cost of sensors, and better integration with electronic systems.

Future Outlook of the Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $16.93 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the rising adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, the need for real-time diagnostic capabilities, stricter safety standards, the emergence of smart vehicle architectures, and the growth of connected car technologies. Key trends shaping the market in this period involve the integration of multi-function sensors, increased use of MEMS technologies, expansion of tire pressure monitoring systems, demand for highly accurate sensors, and the wider application of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Function and Importance of Automotive Pressure Sensors

Automotive pressure sensors are devices designed to measure pressure within various vehicle systems such as the engine, transmission, fuel delivery, and braking components. These sensors convert physical pressure into electrical signals that are then processed by the vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU) or other monitoring devices. They play a crucial role in maintaining optimal vehicle performance, enhancing efficiency, and improving safety by providing accurate and real-time pressure data.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles as a Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors boosting the automotive pressure sensor market is the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). EVs operate using electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries or other energy storage systems. This trend is fueled by tight emission regulations, improved battery technologies, heightened environmental awareness, government incentives, and escalating fuel prices. Pressure sensors support electric vehicles by ensuring efficient functioning of critical systems such as battery management, tire pressure monitoring, and cooling, thereby enhancing performance, safety, and reliability.

Recent Data Highlighting the Surge in Electric Vehicle Adoption

For example, data released in April 2024 by the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous organization, revealed that approximately 14 million new electric cars were registered globally in 2023. This increased the worldwide electric car fleet to around 40 million, marking a 35% growth year-over-year with 3.5 million more sales than in 2022. Such rapid growth in electric vehicle registrations is a direct driver for the expanding automotive pressure sensor market.

Leading Region in Automotive Pressure Sensor Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the automotive pressure sensor market. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report also covers other key regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective.

