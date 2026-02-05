Holloway Removals and Storage’s new shipping container yard, St Peters

Holloway Removals & Storage is relocating its storage container yard from Kurnell to a new, strategic site in St Peters.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holloway Removals & Storage Relocates to Inner West for Smarter Storage

The new central location gives Sydney customers quicker, easier access to their storage.



Holloway Removals and Storage’s new shipping container yard, St Peters

Sydney, NSW, Australia, 14 January 2026

Holloway Removals & Storage is relocating its storage container yard from Kurnell to a new, strategic site in St Peters. This move will improve access for Sydney customers and allow the Holloway team to complete jobs faster.

The new yard, located at 6–8 Burrows Road South, St Peters, sits close to Sydney Airport and major roads, including the M5 and M8. This central location makes container storage more accessible to customers in the eastern suburbs, Sydney CBD and even western Sydney.

The site is just 10 minutes from Holloway’s Wolli Creek modular storage depot and main office. This cuts travel time by over 70% compared to the previous Kurnell yard, so teams can respond quicker to day-to-day operational needs.

The St Peters site is also bigger and fully concrete, so the business can manage more containers and meet growing demand, while better protecting customer belongings in any weather.

“This move puts us exactly where we need to be to better serve our customers,” said Chris Cervera, General Manager at Holloway Removals. “Being close to the airport and major motorways means our customers can access their storage far more easily. Plus, having it near our office helps us turn jobs around faster and continue delivering the reliable service people expect from Holloway.”

The transition is expected to take around three weeks, with Holloway confirming that all storage and removal services will continue as normal during this time.

The new St Peters site puts Holloway in a strong position to support customers across metro Sydney and prepare for future growth.

-Ends-

About Holloway Removals & Storage

Holloway Removals & Storage is a trusted Australian removals and storage provider, serving Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and beyond for over 13 years. The company has helped more than 40,000 customers with local and interstate moves and storage. With AFRA accreditation, Holloway movers are professionally trained and committed to efficient, reliable service delivered with care.

For more information, contact:

Joel Kristensen

Holloway Removals & Storage

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.