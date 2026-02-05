Boomitra Achieves Verra Approval for Northern Mexico Grassland Project, Issuing Record 3.03M Soil Carbon Removal Credits

Northern Mexico Ranch Enrolled in Project

First VM0042 project to issue credits in North America and largest globally delivers verified removals while uplifting ranching communities.

Soil carbon is no longer an ‘emerging’ solution. It’s here now, at scale, and meeting the highest standards of integrity while benefiting rural communities in the Global South.” — Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra today announced the largest Verra-verified soil carbon project in history, with 3.03 million credits now issuing from its flagship Northern Mexico Grassland Restoration Project and available to buyers seeking high-integrity carbon removal. As the first project in North America to achieve verification under Verra's VM0042 methodology, the most scientifically rigorous soil carbon standard available, this milestone marks a turning point for soil carbon as a proven, scalable climate solution. Operating across 4 million acres of the Chihuahuan and Sonoran deserts, the project simultaneously reverses desertification, restores critical wildlife habitat, and delivers measurable climate impact. The announcement caps a flurry of recent activity in the soil carbon removal market more broadly and from Boomitra in particular. Notably, in September Boomitra was selected by the Government of Singapore to supply 625,000 Article 6 carbon credits toward its Paris Agreement (NDC) target. Corporate buyers, including Deloitte NSE, DP World, Ethereum Climate Platform and Restoration Climate, have already pre-committed to purchasing credits from this project.Boomitra Founder and CEO Aadith Moorthy said: "Soil carbon is no longer an ‘emerging’ solution. It’s here now, at scale, and meeting the highest standards of integrity while benefiting rural communities in the Global South.”100% Removals Restoring Fragile GrasslandsThe credits represent over three million tonnes of CO2e removed from the atmosphere between 2019 and 2022 through regenerative grazing practices implemented across some of the planet's most biodiverse and fragile grassland ecosystems. The removals have been independently certified by Verra under VM0042 and the project is undergoing Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) certification to further validate its comprehensive environmental and social benefits.Working with 158 ranchers, the project has expanded rapidly from an initial 1.4 million acres to 4 million acres, with further growth planned.The project promotes regenerative practices including rotational grazing, in which ranchers strategically move cattle between paddocks, giving degraded lands extended recovery periods.“We started with a 2,200-hectare pasture, then we broke it into 124 paddocks of about 16 hectares each, divided by electrical solar-powered fences,” explains Jorge Pando, a young Mexican rancher and participant in Boomitra’s project. “Now each paddock gets over 18 months of rest before it is grazed again. The conditions of the soil keep getting better while producing more plants — from just one species of grass, now we have 17 species.”Economic Model Ensures Benefits Flow to Land StewardsThanks to Boomitra’s scalable, cost-efficient approach to measuring soil carbon , ranchers and their local communities receive at least 75% of gross carbon revenue, creating durable economic incentives for long-term land stewardship. Boomitra’s producer-first approach addresses systemic barriers that have historically excluded Global South communities from carbon markets by enabling participation without upfront costs, internet access, or specialized equipment.Beyond carbon removal, the project delivers measurable co-benefits including improved water resilience in drought-prone regions, enhanced soil health, increased biodiversity, and protection of critical wildlife habitat in the Chihuahuan and Sonoran desert ecosystems. The project has been Deloitte-diligenced and rated by leading carbon credit rating firms. With Verra approval, Boomitra has demonstrated that soil carbon removal can scale rapidly while maintaining the highest standards of integrity—setting a new benchmark for the industry and paving the way for soil carbon projects across the globe.Verra CEO Mandy Rambharos said: “Projects like this demonstrate how implementing targeted farming practices can deliver measurable climate benefits at scale. Verra’s role is to ensure these outcomes are grounded in rigorous science, conservative accounting, and independent verification, so the land, communities, and the climate all benefit.”

