Ken Goodwin Releases Heartfelt New Single 'Trying My Best,' A Tribute to Fathers Raising Teenagers

New single “Trying My Best” is a heartfelt tribute to fathers raising teenagers and the quiet sacrifices dads make when their love goes unseen.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Songwriter Ken Goodwin announces the release of his deeply personal new single, “Trying My Best,” a song written from the perspective of a father navigating the emotional highs and challenges of raising a teenager. Inspired by his own journey as a dad, the track speaks to fathers everywhere who are doing everything they can, even when it feels like their efforts go unseen or unacknowledged by the teenagers they love.Blending honest lyrics with an intimate, reflective tone, “Trying My Best” captures the quiet sacrifices parents make, the difficult choices, the sleepless nights, and the constant hope that they’re getting it right. The song shines a light on a universal feeling many dads carry: loving deeply, giving fully, and sometimes wondering if their teenager truly sees it.“I wrote this song for every dad who’s giving everything he has and still wonders if his teenager understands or appreciates it,” says Ken Goodwin. “Parenting isn’t about getting credit, it’s about showing up every day. Most of us are just trying our best, even when it feels invisible.”With lyrics that reflect the inner voice of a parent balancing strength and vulnerability, the song resonates far beyond a single household. It serves as both a love letter to children and a quiet anthem for fathers who keep showing up, loving hard, and doing their best, whether it’s recognized or not.At its core, “Trying My Best” is a reminder that the parent-teen relationship is built on effort, patience, and unconditional love. In a time when many families feel stretched between busy schedules and emotional distance, the song offers a moment of reflection for both parents and children an invitation to recognize the quiet ways love shows up every day.“Trying My Best” is now available on major streaming platforms.

