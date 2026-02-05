CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry arrest man wanted for sex-related offense involving a child

BROWNSVILLE, Texas- U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Brownsville Port of Entry officers apprehended a man wanted in the Hidalgo County area on a felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers remain ever vigilant and apprehended a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for an alleged sex-related offense involving a child,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “These kinds of apprehensions perfectly exemplify our border security mission and our efforts to help keep our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Jan. 30, when CBP officers at the Gateway Bridge referred pedestrian Luis Alberto Zarate Pegueros, a 41-year-old male Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting Zarate Pegueros to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the traveler had outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by contact issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Zarate Pegueros was turned over to U.S. Marshals and Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

