The Matzo Project Enters Its First Passover Season With Four Gluten-Free, Kosher-for-Passover Faves for the Whole Week

A gluten-free, Kosher-for-Passover lineup for the holiday week and beyond.

Three gluten-free baking mixes and a matzo ball soup kit bring easy, Kosher-for-Passover comfort to the holiday week.

This is our first Passover season bringing the full picture together: pancakes in the morning, soup at night, cake and brownies when the mood strikes.” — Kevin Rodriguez, Co-Founder, The Matzo Project

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Matzo Project, the brand that transformed matzo from cardboard to craveable, is heading into its first Passover season with a lineup designed to make the holiday table feel abundant, modern, and actually delicious – all while staying fully Kosher for Passover.This marks the first time it is offering a complete suite of Kosher-for-Passover products, spanning breakfast, dessert, and everything in between. The gluten-free lineup includes three baking mixes and a matzo ball soup kit , proving Passover-friendly food doesn’t have to feel like a compromise.Here’s what’s new:• Anytime Pancake Mix – Light, golden, and perfectly stackable. This versatile, gluten-free batter makes delicate, almost crepe-like pancakes, crispity waffles, and even crunchy-crusted donuts anytime you need ’em.• Just Because Brownie Mix – Deeply chocolatey, rich, and the undisputed star of your next gathering. These gluten-free brownies bake up super-moist with that perfect crinkly top. No excuse necessary.• Who Needs a Reason? Golden Cake Mix – A soft, velvety dream of a gluten-free cake that makes every day feel like a celebration. Frost it, sprinkle it, or just grab a fork and dig in.• Surprisingly Delicious Matzo Ball Soup Kit – The Matzo Project’s original, beloved vegan broth, now paired with fluffy, can’t-tell-the-difference matzo balls for the gluten-free and Kosher-for-Passover crowd.The best part? You’d never know these were gluten-free. Each mix is designed to deliver homemade results without the usual trade-offs – no sandy textures, no weird aftertaste, no lowering expectations. Just extra-convenient, ready-to-make kits that work throughout the holiday week and well beyond it.Like all Matzo Project offerings, the Kosher-for-Passover lineup is nut-free, dairy-free, vegan, and made with simple, thoughtful ingredients – welcoming everyone at the table, whether they keep strictly Kosher for Passover or are just there for the brownies.“We’ve always believed that Passover-friendly foods deserve better than the over-processed options people have settled for for decades,” said Kevin Rodriguez, Co-Founder of The Matzo Project. “This is our first Passover season bringing the full picture together – pancakes in the morning, soup at night, cake and brownies when the mood strikes. It’s not about replacing tradition. It’s about making the week feel good.”The Kosher-for-Passover baking mixes and matzo ball soup kit launched in mid-2025 and are now available at www.matzoproject.com , Faire.com, Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, Zabar’s, select CVS stores, and a growing number of independent retailers across the U.S. and Canada.And for the Seder itself, The Matzo Project is also releasing its first-ever Shmura Matzo – a deeply traditional, limited-run offering made specifically for the most meaningful moment at the Passover table. Shmura Matzo is available for pre-order now, exclusively at www.matzoproject.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.