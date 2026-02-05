New Liver Health Awareness Centre Pilot Opens in Toronto, Identifies Advanced Liver Disease Risk

The Liver Health Awareness Centre is Located at 938 Eglinton Ave. West, Toronto and additional appointment times have just been released. Inside the Liver Health Awareness Centre: a welcoming, community-based space focused on education, early awareness, and helping people understand their liver health before disease progresses. This is where our Nurse Practitioner, Lindsay, meets with visitors to discuss their liver health and perform a non-invasive Transient Elastography scan to assess liver fat (steatosis) and scarring (fibrosis). When appropriate, visitors are supported with

Free, non-invasive liver awareness screenings connect Toronto residents to education, lifestyle support, and follow-up care

Fatty liver disease is common, often silent, and frequently undiagnosed. This centre is about education, early awareness, and helping people understand their liver health before disease progresses.” — Michael Betel, President and Founder, Fatty Liver Alliance

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fatty Liver Alliance , a liver health-focused Canadian charity, today announced the opening of the Liver Health Awareness Centre , a new community-based pilot program in Toronto focused on education, awareness, and early identification of liver disease using non-invasive liver scans.The Centre completed its first day of awareness screenings this week and was met with immediate demand. The pilot reached full capacity, created a waiting list, and early results highlighted the importance of accessible liver health awareness in the community.Importantly, all awareness screenings are provided free of charge to visitors.Among the first 14 participants, 4 individuals (28%) were found to have elevated liver stiffness measurements, indicating fibrosis and potential advanced liver disease risk. Many participants had no symptoms and were unaware of their liver health status prior to attending.“Fatty liver disease is common, but awareness is still far too low,” said Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance. “On our very first day, we identified individuals with liver stiffness suggesting fibrosis who did not know they were at risk. This pilot is about earlier awareness, education, and connecting people to the right next steps.”A growing public health issue with serious downstream riskMetabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) now affects over 30% of adults, and the risk of progression is significant. In individuals with metabolic risk factors, fatty liver disease can advance to Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis ( MASH ), a more severe form of liver disease that may lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver-related complications.While liver disease often progresses silently, MASH is more commonly seen in individuals living with metabolic comorbidities such as:- Type 2 diabetes- Obesity- Sleep apnea- High cholesterol- Other cardiometabolic risk factorsThe Fatty Liver Alliance notes that within higher-risk populations such as those being reached through this pilot, MASH is more common, reinforcing the need for earlier awareness and action.Education-first approach with a connection to care:The Liver Health Awareness Centre is an education-based service designed to help individuals understand their liver scan results and what they may mean for future risk. A key feature of the pilot is access to an on-site Nurse Practitioner, who supports participants with appropriate next steps.Depending on their results, participants may be encouraged to:- Return to their Primary Care Physician, and/or- Receive a connection to care through referral to a local or preferred Hepatologist when appropriateThe Centre’s focus is on education and lifestyle management, particularly for individuals with significant steatosis (fat in the liver) to help reduce the risk of progression to MASH. For individuals with higher liver stiffness values (kPa) measured through Transient Elastography, referral to a specialist may be recommended.Non-invasive liver scans using Mindray Hepatus technology:Liver health awareness screenings are delivered using Hepatus, a non-invasive liver assessment technology from Mindray, made possible through support from Aegle Medical, which provided the equipment enabling the Centre to offer these scans.Each awareness screening includes:- A quick, non-invasive liver scan- No needles and no radiation- Measurement of liver fat (steatosis) and liver stiffness (kPa) as an indicator of fibrosis risk- Results explained in plain language- Guidance on follow-up steps when neededAcknowledging supporters:The Fatty Liver Alliance recognizes the support of Regeneron for patient education initiatives at the Liver Health Awareness Centre.“This work is about meeting people where they are, bringing awareness into the community, and helping individuals take action earlier,” added Betel. “Support from organizations that recognize the importance of education and early identification helps make this model possible.”Pilot availability:The Liver Health Awareness Centre is currently operating a limited pilot program offering screenings one day per week. Appointments are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and availability is limited.Location: Liver Health Awareness Centre, 938 Eglinton Ave W, TorontoAppointments: Currently available on MondaysBooking: https://fattyliver.ca/scan Important note:The Liver Health Awareness Centre is not a medical clinic and does not provide diagnosis or treatment. It is an educational awareness program designed to support early identification and informed follow-up. Individuals with results suggesting increased risk are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider.About the Fatty Liver Alliance:The Fatty Liver Alliance is a Canadian charity dedicated to advancing education that supports prevention, early identification, and action in fatty liver disease, and advocating for equitable access to care for people with MASLD or MASH.Media Contact:Michael BetelPresident and Founder, Fatty Liver AllianceEmail: michael@fattyliver.caPhone: 716-603-4351Website: fattyliver.ca

