TCAA Welcomes Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds: Speaker, 2X Cancer Survivor & Ironman Triathlete

Mission-driven non-profit exec., bestselling author & resilience keynote speaker Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds joins TCAA to help leaders perform & lead with purpose.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA), a premier boutique agency representing world-class speakers, thought leaders, and brand ambassadors, announces the signing of Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, a nationally respected nonprofit executive, keynote speaker, bestselling author, cancer survivor, and Ironman triathlete. Reynolds brings a powerful combination of lived experience, executive leadership, and disciplined performance to audiences seeking clarity, resilience, and sustainable impact.

What truly sets Dr. Reynolds apart is the personal journey that informs his work. A two-time cancer survivor, Reynolds turned to endurance training during treatment, ultimately completing Ironman triathlons as part of his recovery and ongoing commitment to disciplined living. That journey became the foundation for his bestselling book, Every Mile Matters: Turning Triathlon Training Into Cancer Triumph, which connects endurance training principles to leadership, resilience, and life under pressure.

On stage, Reynolds blends storytelling, humor, and insight to create an experience that is both engaging and deeply practical. Dr. Reynolds is widely known for his ability to translate real-world adversity into practical leadership frameworks. His keynote programs challenge audiences to rethink preparation, consistency, and endurance, not as abstract ideals, but as daily disciplines that bring success when the stakes are high. Drawing on decades of leadership in high-uncertainty settings, Reynolds delivers messages that resonate deeply with executives, associations, healthcare leaders, and mission-driven organizations. His programs are designed to energize audiences while delivering actionable strategies leaders can apply immediately.

“I’m excited to partner with TCAA because they understand that speaking isn’t about performance – it’s about delivering genuine value to audiences. Their commitment to matching the right speaker with the right organization aligns perfectly with my approach: show up prepared, tell the truth, and ensure every engagement delivers actionable results. This partnership allows me to focus on what I do best: helping leaders build practical resilience frameworks that succeed when stakes are high,” said Jeff Reynolds, President and CEO of Family and Children’s Association (FCA).

The FCA is one of Long Island’s largest and most comprehensive human service organizations. Under his leadership, FCA operates a $28 million enterprise serving more than 35,000 individuals annually through mental health services, substance use treatment, violence prevention, and community-based programs. His leadership experience provides a rare level of credibility, grounding his speaking in the realities leaders face every day.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds to the TCAA family,” said Connie Pheiff, Founder and Board Chair of Talent Concierge® Artists Agency. “Jeff’s story is compelling, but what truly distinguishes him is how he lives it every day, as a leader, a survivor, and a disciplined keynote speaker. He brings authenticity, credibility, and substance to every stage, and that aligns perfectly with our mission.”

In addition to his speaking and executive leadership, Reynolds is a recognized voice in public health, nonprofit innovation, and community well-being. He is a frequent media contributor and has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, recognizing his long-standing impact on mental health and addiction services. His work reflects a deep commitment to service and a belief that leadership matters most when it improves lives.

Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds is a nonprofit CEO, bestselling author, keynote speaker, cancer survivor, and Ironman triathlete whose work focuses on resilience, preparation, and leadership under pressure. He helps individuals and organizations build strength for the moments that matter most.

Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA) is a brand, marketing, and PR agency for influential celebrities, entertainers, professional athletes, and industry visionaries, connecting bold voices with world-class brands. Learn more at https://www.tcaa.co.

