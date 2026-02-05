Historic 9th Straight Month of Zero Releases at the Border

January numbers 93% below historic average, marking a decline for four straight months

WASHINGTON — Today in Nogales, Arizona, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that one year into the Trump administration, DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are continuing to set new records for border security. Preliminary January data shows both CBP overall encounters and U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions remain at historic lows, with January marking the fourth consecutive month of declining border crossings.

“In President Trump’s first year back in office, we have delivered the most secure border in American history – and we did so in the immediate aftermath of the worst border crisis in history,” said Secretary Noem. “President Trump’s leadership and bold action have given this country a secure border that keeps breaking historic records. January 2026 marked the fourth consecutive month of decline in the number of Border Patrol apprehensions at the southwest border, with just over 6,000, and the ninth month in a row that Border Patrol has released ZERO illegal aliens into the interior of the country.”

“Our agents and officers are delivering unprecedented results, with border crossings and apprehensions at levels not seen in CBP history,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “The men and women of CBP are demonstrating the impact of effective enforcement and unwavering commitment, ensuring the safety and security of our nation’s borders every single day.”

Standout Stats

Lowest encounters ever for a month of January 34,631 total nationwide encounters in January—87% lower than the monthly average under the previous administration (230,849/month, February 2021–December 2024). CBP total encounters Fiscal Year to-date are 126,234, 12% lower than October 2024.

Historic decline in Southwest border apprehensions U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions along the Southwest border in January: 6,073. This is the fourth consecutive month of decline, and 93% lower than the monthly average observed from FY1992–FY2024 (83,065/month). 90% of all apprehensions were single adults; 71% were aliens from Mexico. 56% of Southwest border apprehensions were first-time apprehensions.

Nine straight months of zero releases For the ninth consecutive month, U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the United States. Every individual apprehended was processed according to law - a milestone unmatched in modern border history.

Daily average apprehensions on the Southwest border in January 196 per day—eight per hour. 96% lower than the daily average under the last administration (5,110/day, February 2021–December 2024). In January, 42% fewer illegal aliens were apprehended per day than in a single hour during the height of the last administration (336/hour in December 2023).

Record drug seizures in January Fentanyl seizures: 816 pounds (98% seized along the Southwest border). Methamphetamine seizures: 12,241 pounds (93% seized along the Southwest border, 97% by Office of Field Operations). Cocaine seizures: 5,386 pounds (40% increase from last month; 43% seized along the Southwest border). Marijuana seizures: 17,639 pounds (22% increase from last month; 89% conducted by OFO).



Final numbers will be released in the coming weeks. DHS remains committed to delivering results that safeguard the nation, secure the border, and uphold the rule of law.

