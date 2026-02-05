Secretary Noem, Texas National Guard, and Border Patrol Leadership Mark Major Border Security Gains

Thanks to Joe Biden’s dangerous open border policies, millions of illegal aliens flooded the United States –– but under President Trump, America now has the most secure border in U.S. history

WASHINGTON — On February 3, 2026, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem joined leadership from the Texas National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) to recognize historic operational successes along the southern border including an average 84% decrease in encounters, gotaways, rescues, criminal arrests, and assaults on federal agents year-to-date in fiscal year (FY) 2026 compared to FY25.

Eagle Pass Texas, December 20, 2023. Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Under former President Joe Biden, from December 20, 2023, to January 3, 2024, the USBP Del Rio Sector experienced an overwhelming surge of mass migration into the United States. Aliens, some with infant children, arrived at the border after dangerous and life-threatening journeys, including multiple fatal drownings near Eagle Pass, Texas. There were also reports of rampant rape, sexual abuse and violence against aliens by their smugglers and criminals looking to exploit the chaos. USBP Del Rio agents were left to scramble to protect lives, maintain order and secure the border, all at the same time.

“Consequences deter illegal crossings; when aliens know they will be detained at our border instead of being quickly released and paroled, like they were under Joe Biden, the results speak for themselves,” said Secretary Noem. “Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and cooperation from state leaders, like Governor Abbott, DHS is no longer in the business of catch and release. For years, millions of undocumented aliens were RELEASED into our country. It turns out we didn’t need new laws to close our border—we just needed a new President.”

Reports indicate FY26 to date encounters in the Del Rio Sector have already dramatically decreased by 89.6% and gotaways are down 90.7%.

Del Rio Sector Operational Results Year-Over-Year

Metric FYTD26 FYTD25 % change Encounters 2,370 22,863 -89.6% Gotaways 349 3,761 -90.7% Single Adults 2,077 11,378 -81.7% Criminal Arrests 134 504 -73.4% Rescues 11 126 -91.3% Agent Assaults 4 22 -81.8%

Thanks to President Trump, USBP agents are now empowered to do their job effectively. Records show FY25 had the lowest total number of southwest border apprehensions in over 55 years.

The Del Rio Sector area of responsibility includes the oversight of 245 miles of the Rio Grande River and Lake Amistad, which form the border between the United States and Mexico.

During Secretary Noem’s visit to the Del Rio Sector she also was given a buoy tour of the Rio Grande river. In October 2025, Secretary Noem announced the start of Operation River Wall to secure the Rio Grande against the invasion of criminals at our southern border. And on October 10, the Trump administration announced $4.5 billion worth of contracts to construct 230 miles of “Smart Wall” -- a hybrid border security system that combines steel barriers, waterborne barriers, patrol roads, lights, cameras, and advanced detection technology to bolster defense at the southern border.

