Coast Guard Responds to Severe Winter Conditions with Icebreaking Operations in Eastern United States and Great Lakes

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem commended the U.S. Coast Guard for conducting extensive icebreaking operations across our country’s waterways to keep America moving.

The high ice buildup around the country since Winter Storm Fern has threatened the flow of maritime shipping and commerce necessary to get essential goods to many parts of the country. That’s why Coast Guard icebreakers have been hard at work to keep the waterways open for business.

“Freezing temperatures across the country cannot slow down the United States Coast Guard. With some parts of the US dealing the most ice they’ve seen in a decade, Coast Guard icebreaker crews are hard at work on missions in the Great Lakes, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic waterways to keep commerce moving and ensure American life continues without interruption,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “These missions will keep commercial goods like food and fuel flowing throughout the country and keep America going. From lifesaving evacuations to high-seas interdictions—and now interior icebreaking operations—these heroes more than live up to the Coast Guard motto: Semper Paratus, Always Ready.”

USCG icebreaking crews have been hard at work, prioritizing waterways that support critical infrastructure, including petroleum products, heating oil, road salt, and essential commodities across the affected regions.

To date, 3,245 domestic icebreaking hours have been provided by 20 Coast Guard cutters to directly assist 142 vessel transits while maintaining a critical waterway availability of more than 98%.

Great Lakes District Operations

Icebreaking on the Great Lakes is led by two groups: Operation Coal Shovel (Sector Detroit) and Operation Taconite (Sector Northern Great Lakes). The groups are named for the principal products supported by the region – coal and taconite, respectively.

Operation Taconite is the largest of these operations and is the largest domestic icebreaking operation in the United States. Maritime shipping is the only effective method of transporting vast amounts of iron ore from the mines at the Head of the Lakes in order to meet the demands of steel mills in Lake Erie and Lake Michigan. Operation Taconite is responsible for ensuring the successful transportation of this cargo amid the harsh winter conditions of the northern Great Lakes.

Operation Coal Shovel is a domestic icebreaking operation that spans from southern Lake Huron to the St. Clair-Detroit River system, and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including the St. Lawrence Seaway. U.S. and Canadian icebreakers work together in these waterways as conditions worsen throughout the winter to ensure the ability to conduct Search and Rescue and flood mitigation, as well as to facilitate navigation in order to maintain the flow of commerce. Additional emergency operations are maintained, including opening channels to icebound communities or breaking ice for the vessels that can ensure the critical supply of food, heating oil, and access to medical assistance.

Northeast District Operations

In the Northeast, from Maine to New Jersey, the Coast Guard is conducting Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (RENEW). This operation is focused on keeping vital shipping lanes open for the delivery of essential goods and services, with an emphasis on facilitating the movement of home heating oil and other petroleum products. A significant majority of the heating oil used in the Northeast is transported by sea, making the Coast Guard’s icebreaking mission critical to the region’s energy security.

Under Operation RENEW, Coast Guard cutters are breaking ice in ports and waterways to ensure the continued flow of essential commerce, support communities in need of fuel and medical supplies, and respond to any maritime emergencies. The Coast Guard allocates its resources based on an assessment of ice conditions and regional priorities to ensure assets are strategically positioned to support the most vulnerable areas and mitigate the greatest risks to public safety and commerce.

East District Operations

While icebreaking is less common in the Mid-Atlantic, the recent cold weather has required Coast Guard intervention in areas that are not normally used to prolonged ice conditions. Crews are conducting targeted operations to keep waterways open for ferries, fuel barges, and commercial vessels, while also watching for hazards to navigation and potential impacts to maritime infrastructure.

The Coast Guard coordinates closely with port partners and maritime stakeholders to assess ice conditions and prioritize icebreaking operations. Mariners are advised to monitor ice forecasts, plan transits carefully, and maintain communication with their local Coast Guard Sector for icebreaking support and updated navigational information.

