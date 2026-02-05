WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests More Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Sex Offenders, and Murderers Across the Country

See the monsters removed from your community at WOW.DHS.gov

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more heinous criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country yesterday, including those convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, third-degree sex offense, and voluntary manslaughter.

“Sanctuary city policies prevent information sharing and prevent our law enforcement from being notified of a criminal illegal alien's release from jail. These are just a few of the criminals our ICE law enforcement risked their lives to arrest yesterday: pedophiles, sex offenders, and murderers," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Nothing will stop ICE law enforcement from removing criminals from American communities. When you see an ICE law enforcement officer, thank them for risking their lives to make your neighborhoods safer.”

Some of yesterday’s criminal arrests include:

Jose Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old in Ontario, California.

Jose Marco Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for third-degree sex offense in La Plata, Maryland.

Kha Ngoc Le, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted for voluntary manslaughter, burglary, robbery, and reckless conduct in New Hampshire.

Hector Gamez-Perdomo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted for breaking and entering in Vance County, North Carolina.

Julio Tenorio-Drag, a criminal illegal alien from Peru convicted of burglary in New Rochelle, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #